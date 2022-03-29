JTC Americas to Host Virtual Event Navigating the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022

The upcoming webinar will feature a panel of industry experts discussing the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act and its effect on Regional Centers

Fund administration leader JTC Americas has announced a free webinar that will feature in-depth discussions on the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act and the reauthorization of the Regional Center program. Titled, "A New Era for EB-5: Navigating the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022," the March 31 event will include expert analysis of the new regulations and how Regional Centers can remain compliant.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, passed as part of the Omnibus Spending Bill on March 11, reauthorized the Regional Center program for five years. While reauthorization has been welcome news for investors and issuers, the bill also comes with a host of new integrity requirements that stakeholders must comply with.

At the upcoming webinar, the assembled panel of industry experts will discuss these new regulations and real-world solutions to ensure compliance. They'll also discuss how this presents a unique opportunity for Regional Centers that act quickly and embrace these solutions can benefit. This event presents a rare chance to learn from some of the most experienced minds in the industry and will provide valuable knowledge to EB-5 stakeholders of all kinds.

"EB-5 is the most efficient job creation program ever created and this new legislation opens up a new era for the industry at a critical time for our economy" said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas. "The additional integrity provisions will make the program even better and we believe the solutions we have created at JTC will help Regional Centers achieve their goals cost effectively while delivering the highest levels of security, transparency and compliance for their investors."

Speakers set to appear at the webinar include:



Jill Jones, General Counsel, JTC Americas

Robert C. Divine, Shareholder, Baker Donelson

Ronald R. Fieldstone, Partner, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP

H. Ronald Klasko, Managing Partner, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

The details of the event are:

A New Era for EB-5: Navigating the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022

Thursday, March 31st, 2022

2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. ET

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCAmericas.com

About JTC Americas

JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC, a worldwide leader in financial administration with over 1,200 employees across 26 jurisdictions and a 30-year track record in Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Alternatives, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Funds, and much more. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas works with JTC's institutional and private clients to provide boutique service with a global reach, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

JTC Americas is the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, providing bespoke services for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements. This includes tax-advantaged investments (1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust), Impact & ESG (EB-5, Opportunity Zones) and alternative investments in the US and abroad (AIFM, ManCo, Fund of Funds). By offering its specialized technology-based solutions to the greater market and combining its boutique feel with JTC's global reach, JTC Americas is able to provide an unprecedented level of support and scalability for clients of all sizes.

To learn more, visit JTCAmericas.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jtc_americas_to_host_virtual_event_navigating_the_reform_and_integrity_act_of_2022/prweb18581476.htm