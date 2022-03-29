From Customers to a Strong Community - Stride Rite Partners with Zinrelo to Increase Revenue and Engagement with Customers

Stride Rite partners with Zinrelo to increase customer engagement and build a strong community with a Loyalty Program. The program helped them boost their revenues.

"I just bought new shoes for my daughter. It was at the dinner table when she walked her first steps with her new shoes, holding my big hands in her little fingers. With stumbling moves, she debuted into walking to enter the new phase of her life. Amanda and I went crazy seeing our baby walking. Tears rolled down; we clicked pictures and videos. We wanted to share our feelings badly with the world," said Cooper, father of little girl Catherine.

It is with moments like the above, Stride ride decided to build a community for parents and kids. A loyal community to share, express and laugh at their child's first walk. Building a community not only creates a sense of belongingness in the customer but also helps the brand enhance customer engagement and boost revenues. A loyalty program is the best way to build this community!

Being the leading kid's footwear brand for the last 100 years, Stride Rite started looking for experts who could help them launch a multidimensional loyalty program. That's where they found Zinrelo, the expert in unlocking the true potential of the community by building loyalty programs.

Together they launched their loyalty program: "Little Loyals". The vision of Stride Rite is to let kids stay the way they are. So Zinrelo built the loyalty program keeping their vision at the top to cut through the noise and deliver the brand message.

Zinrelo focused on keeping the customer engaged and motivated by rewarding them for each action essential to build the community. Stride Rite awarded points when customers signed up, for social sharing and expressing their joy through reviews. When a product receives 5 reviews or more, the chances of users purchasing it increases by 270%. The sharing of emotions and joy made them feel special and rewarded for each action. Stride Rite witnessed a 1.31X higher customer retention after launch of ‘little loyal' program.

The key features of the loyalty program that led to the creation of a loyal community -



3 Tier levels of loyalty to show the level of engagement of the customer with Stride Rite

Surprise days when users get double or triple rewards points

Simple activities resulted in reward points like referrals, social sharing, and purchases etc.

Birthday & Anniversary days were rewarded with bonus points.

"A loyalty program helped us create stronger customer engagement and we have seen the average order value increase by 25.29%." commented Pia Shah, Marketing Analyst at Stride Rite.

Zinrelo uses data-driven methods to create and track loyalty programs. This loyalty program helped forge a stronger bond between Stride Rite and its customers. In addition, achieving revenue goals became easier for Stride Rite after the loyalty program came into action, the revenue per member increased to 43.01% for engaged customers

Parents are now a part of a solid community to express and share joy, while Stride Rite stands firm in the market with its brand message.

"Zinrelo's loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses make deep, long-lasting connections with their customers," said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. "Such strong engagement ensures that customers do not migrate to competitors, resulting in repeat business."

About Stride Rite:

Since 1919, Stride Rite has designed innovative children's footwear based on current trends and the latest knowledge behind healthy foot development. Stride Rite shoes do more than look great - they help build strength, coordination, and confidence throughout every step of childhood. Every Stride Rite shoe has expert-backed quality construction, with a trend-rite style that kids love. With thorough product testing and innovative construction, Stride Rite's advanced features and benefits set their kids' shoes apart from the rest of the competition.

About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is the Customer Data Platform for loyalty. Brands can rely on Zinrelo's expertise to handle any loyalty data, loyalty segmentation, and loyalty transactions efficiently. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across e-commerce, physical stores, phone orders, and more.

Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Zinrelo offers strategic consultation to customers by identifying the areas that need to be optimized, with best practices to create targeted loyalty campaigns for personalization. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/from_customers_to_a_strong_community_stride_rite_partners_with_zinrelo_to_increase_revenue_and_engagement_with_customers/prweb18585223.htm