Fulcrum Health welcomes two members to its Board of Directors

New members bring diverse physical medicine, leadership experience to support Fulcrum's mission to improve quality of life through high-value healthcare networks and support services

Fulcrum Health, Inc., a nonprofit physical medicine benefit management organization, announced today that it has added two new members to its Board of Directors. Dan Fromm, CPA, MPH, and Steve Dandrea, D.C., FIANM, join Fulcrum's Board as it continues to guide the organization in achieving its vision to be the leader in high-quality physical medicine networks.

"We are fortunate to have the support and guidance of these leading healthcare experts who are dedicated to helping us fulfill our mission," said Patricia Dennis, Fulcrum Health CEO and Board member. "These individuals help Fulcrum Health deliver innovative and inspiring ways to leverage physical medicine to transform health care by offering conservative care provider networks and support services that are high quality, evidence based, and cost effective."

Dan Fromm, who will serve as treasurer of Fulcrum's Board, is chief financial officer at North Memorial Health. In this position, Fromm is responsible for developing financial strategies, overseeing revenue cycle, managing payor relationships, supply chain, treasury, and leading population health initiatives. Fromm holds a Master of Public Health Administration from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Bethel University.

Steve Dandrea, D.C., FIANM has been practicing for 23 years at Allina Health, and has spent the last year at Allina's Penny George Institute for Health and Healing where he still practices today. Dr. Dandrea is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and completed his chiropractic training at Northwestern Health Sciences University.

The new Fulcrum Health Board members join an impressive slate of practicing clinical experts, as well as business and healthcare leaders, including:



Board Chair Dr. Allen Hager, D.C., lead chiropractor at Essentia Health

Vice Chair Rebecca McManus, branding and marketing consultant at BrandSure Marketing

Secretary Dr. Anne Finch, Ph.D., M.S., SVP of Optum

Board Member Dr. Joseph Cunniff, D.O., interventional physiatrist at Allina Health

Board Member Dr. Mark Dehen, D.C., owner of Back to Wellness Clinic in North Mankato

Board Member Dr. Amanda Gebhardt-Fitzgerald, D.C., owner of Natural Care Center of Woodbury

Board Member Dr. Molly Magnani, D.C., lead chiropractor at Allina Health

Board Member David Ness, retired human resources leader at Medtronic

Board Member Dr. Elena Pekurovsky, D.C., Dipl. O.M.(NCCAOM), L.Ac., owner of Amberlight Wellness

Departing the Board are Mark Bortnem, past vice president of finance, shared clinical services at Fairview Health Services, and Leo Bronston, D.C., owner of Bronston Chiropractic.

For more information and to view Board member bios, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org.

###

About Fulcrum Health

Fulcrum Health, Inc. is a nonprofit, NCQA accredited, physical medicine benefit management organization delivering quality care through its credentialed chiropractic providers for over 35 years. Its product offerings include chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, and pain management services. Serving 2.1 million members in the Midwest, Fulcrum continues to offer innovative and inspiring ways to leverage physical medicine that help lower health care costs, achieve better outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. Fulcrum Health is a multiple year recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in patient satisfaction. For more information, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact: Barbara Tabor, APR / (651) 230-9192 / barbara@taborpr.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/fulcrum_health_welcomes_two_members_to_its_board_of_directors/prweb18584741.htm