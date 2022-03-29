Boulder iQ Selects Flourish Medical for Medical Device Accelerator Program

Boulder Medical Device Accelerator offers equity investment, speeds women's health device to market

Boulder iQ's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator (BMDA) has selected Flourish Medical, LLC, as its first 2022 member.

BMDA provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support. Each year, BMDA accept a select number of start-up companies in the healthcare/medical device field to receive an equity investment, office and development space, and access to Boulder iQ's resources. Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market, with specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering, manufacturing and ethylene oxide sterilization.

Flourish Medical is a medical device development and manufacturing company serving the needs of the women's health market. The company's flagship product, Flourish, is a novel, single-use, disposable device that helps women manage stress urinary incontinence. Affecting more than 15 million women in the United States alone, stress incontinence is a disorder that affects women in many stages of life, and is the most common form of urinary incontinence.

"The Flourish device fills an unmet need for a large population of women, in a safe and effective way," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and BMDA. "Development of the product for this population, and the Flourish Medical organization itself, are perfect fits for BMDA."

Selection for Boulder Medical Device Accelerator

As a member of the accelerator, Flourish Medical will receive an equity investment of $10,000 to use on product development services with Boulder iQ, ands office and laboratory space within Boulder iQ's 11,000-square-foot facility.

The BMDA term is six months, with an initial option to extend up to 18 months. Flourish Medical meets BMDA's primary selection criteria, including the requirement of a physical technology or component for the delivery or implementation of the solution, says Kasic. Flourish Medical also has patents pending for its core intellectual property, has a clear regulatory path and maintains a deep understanding of its market.

"Closing the gap between core technologies and commercializable solutions is one of the greatest challenges the medical device industry faces," says Kasic. "The experts at BoulderiQ leverage more than 30 years of experience in bringing medical device innovations to market, helping companies like Flourish Medical bring products to market."

Kevin Horky, Flourish Medical's CEO, is grateful for the opportunity. "The facilities, and the expertise in product development and regulatory affairs, are exactly what Flourish Medical needs," he says. "The Flourish device is a superior product in an $8 billion industry. The BMDA environment pulls together the resources we need to commercialize it."

Flourish Medical is BMDA's second company. CardioScout, the initial member, is developing devices and techniques for cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to use in the diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening cardiac conditions.

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization Services division provides quick-turn ethylene oxide sterilization, final assembly and packaging services.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.

