Aragon Research Releases Its First Aragon Research Globe™ for Transformation Platforms as a Service

In its latest report, Aragon Research examines twelve major providers in the Transformation Platforms as a Service market.

Aragon Research identifies twelve major providers in its first edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Transformation Platforms as a Service (tPaaS), published today. The report states that the tPaaS market is beginning to emerge and is expected to evolve quite quickly due to market demands.

Aragon Research is the first analyst company to identify, define, and categorize this market. tPaaS offers business strategy design, business architecture, and business process capabilities that directly leverage its iPaaS capabilities. However, unlike iPaaS, tPaaS provides the business strategy and architecture capabilities to transform their business models, designs, and operations.

The report outlines the following tPaaS requirements:



Integration management, execution, and monitoring

EDI management

File and data transfer and quality

Messaging and event management

Low-code development (connectors, interfaces, etc.)

Cloud-based scalable, reliable, available infrastructure

Ability to integrate with existing and emerging technologies

Cloud-based subscription pricing

Additional capabilities, such as industry and application templates, application connectors, and partner management services

"We are seeing this new tPaaS market emerge as companies are seeking to transform their business" says Aragon VP of Research, Betsy Burton. "What makes this market so unique is that it requires providers to focus on business strategy, capabilities and model services first and foremost, and then on enabling integration services"

The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Adaptris, Boomi, CData, Celigo, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, MuleSoft/Salesforce, Oracle, SnapLogic, TIBCO, and Workato.

Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate tPaaS providers. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Transformation Platforms as a Service, 2022 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.

