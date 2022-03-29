Lease the 2022 Nissan Sentra at $269 per month from Glendale Nissan in Glendale Heights, IL

Offer entails an initial payment of $2,539 at the time of signing the agreement and is for a period of 36 months.

Customers looking for alternative ways to own a vehicle can benefit from leasing deals offered by dealerships. Glendale Nissan is offering a limited-period lease offer for the 2022 Nissan Sentra. The 2022 Sentra can be leased at $269 per month for 36 months (about 3 years). An initial payment of $2,539 must be made at the time of signing the agreement. The car in question is the 2022 Sentra SV with Splash Guards and Floor Mats. The lease offer is available only for well-qualified lessees. Apart from this, the 2022 Sentra can also be financed at a special annual percentage rate of 0.9% for 36 months. For customers looking to purchase the vehicle by paying the entire amount at once, the 2022 Sentra is available at a special price of $19,610 MSRP.

For more details on the offers mentioned above along with the others that the dealership is offering, customers can visit the Glendale Nissan dealership located at 484 E North Avenue, Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139. The dealership can also be reached by phone at 630-469-6100 or through their website - https://www.glendalenissan.com/specials?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2022mar29



