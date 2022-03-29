Offer entails an initial payment of $2,539 at the time of signing the agreement and is for a period of 36 months.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Customers looking for alternative ways to own a vehicle can benefit from leasing deals offered by dealerships. Glendale Nissan is offering a limited-period lease offer for the 2022 Nissan Sentra. The 2022 Sentra can be leased at $269 per month for 36 months (about 3 years). An initial payment of $2,539 must be made at the time of signing the agreement. The car in question is the 2022 Sentra SV with Splash Guards and Floor Mats. The lease offer is available only for well-qualified lessees. Apart from this, the 2022 Sentra can also be financed at a special annual percentage rate of 0.9% for 36 months. For customers looking to purchase the vehicle by paying the entire amount at once, the 2022 Sentra is available at a special price of $19,610 MSRP.
For more details on the offers mentioned above along with the others that the dealership is offering, customers can visit the Glendale Nissan dealership located at 484 E North Avenue, Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139. The dealership can also be reached by phone at 630-469-6100 or through their website - https://www.glendalenissan.com/specials?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2022mar29
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lease_the_2022_nissan_sentra_at_269_per_month_from_glendale_nissan_in_glendale_heights_il/prweb18585711.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.