USOSM Announces Partnership with Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is USOSM's second partnership in the state of Virginia.

"We're excited to announce a new partnership with Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, our second partnership in this state. Dr. Scroggins and his team are well known for high-quality patient care and clinical excellence, qualities we value and look for in all of our surgeon partners," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Samuel E. Scroggins, DMD. Dr. Scroggins is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and a graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Alabama Dental School in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Scroggins practiced general dentistry in the Birmingham area for three years before completing his internship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, and his oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He has been in private practice in Virginia since 2014.

Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is known throughout the region as an expert provider of oral surgery and facial trauma services, including emergency care. The practice offers a wide variety of OMS procedures and treatments, from dental implants to tooth extractions, facial trauma treatment, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal and more.

Like all USOSM partner practices, Southwest Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery will retain complete clinical autonomy. The practice will focus on patient care and USOSM will provide business support.

"The partnership with USOSM will enable us to continue providing our patients with exceptional care and to do so on an even deeper level, and that's something we're all looking forward to," said Dr. Scroggins.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

