Dinobi Restock Makes Its Plant-Based Detergent Available To All

Black-owned small business Dinobi is fusing social good with home goods starting with a sustainable 4-ingredient plant-based detergent for sensitive skin.

After recent supply limitations due to the pandemic, Dinobi is pleased to announce that its skin-focused and plant-based laundry detergent is back in stock and widely available after an exciting switch to a new manufacturer. Dinobi Detergent is made with four simple plant-derived ingredients that are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin yet highly effective in tackling even your toughest laundry stains.

Created by couple-preneurs Sylvia and Augustine Emuwa, Dinobi Detergent was made with precious skin in mind. "We believe that every life is precious and your body is the vessel that makes your life possible. We are Dinobi, which means precious in Igbo because, at our core, we want to make products that are 100% safe for you and your body," states the Emuwas.

The idea sparked after the husband and wife duo noticed their youngest child's diaper rash was not improving even after switching to cloth diapers. Determined to help their newborn, the Emuwas began researching all of the ingredients in their laundry detergent. After noticing the alarming number of chemicals, Sylvia decided to create a gentle formula that helped cure her child's diaper rash and put a stop to her husband's eczema breakouts.

Driven by intention, they took an entrepreneurial leap of faith in April 2019 and started Dinobi Detergent LLC, a brand that focuses on the well-being of its users. Their passion to provide the best possible product for their family and friends shaped their mission to change how we do laundry with less waste, more inclusivity, and above all, authentically natural ingredients!

Dinobi Detergent's 100% plant-based formula is earth-safe, nontoxic, and made with water, plant-based surfactants, vegetable-derived fatty alcohol, and essential oils, making it pure enough that it runs clear. The formula is highly concentrated, so you can pour less while still eliminating tough stains. It is safe for all fabrics and can be used in both HE and top-loaders. Dinobi Detergent is also a force to be reckoned with when it comes to eliminating pet odors from bedding and clothing. It even bounces ammonia, so there is no need for additional products for those using cloth diapers.

Dinobi Detergent is now available for purchase online via http://www.dinobidetergent.com and BLK + GRN for $18.99 per 32 oz recyclable bottle. Soon to be available at Amazon.

It is also accessible in-store in Chicago at The Silver Room, Eco & The Flamingo, The Plant Chicago, and Scratch Goods.

For more information on Dinobi Detergent, visit http://www.dinobidetergent.com

