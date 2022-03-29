GYMGUYZ Launches Enhanced Semi-Absentee Franchise Ownership Opportunity

GYMGUYZ has enhanced their franchise offering to better meet the needs of savvy entrepreneurs looking for a low investment, semi-absentee business opportunities.

GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite, and virtual personal training company, announced today that they are enhancing their franchise offering to better meet the needs of savvy entrepreneurs looking for a low investment, semi-absentee business opportunity.

The updated franchise opportunity will debut in April and features a three-year path to territory accumulation for new franchise owners. The goal is for GYMGUYZ to reach national major and secondary market coverage by the end of 2025.

By lowering overall investment totals to $66,600 to $131,500, and minimizing initial costs, GYMGUYZ believes its future franchise partners will be able to scale their businesses faster, and quickly grow the number of territories under their ownership. GYMGUYZ has also enhanced their territory development process, increasing the number of qualified households that make up a territory by threefold.

"With our Silicon Valley franchise partner recently winning the Franchisee of the Year award by the International Franchise Association (IFA), we feel that our franchise business is ready for the next step in our strategic plan. This enhanced offering creates opportunities for entrepreneurs beyond those that want to be a fitness franchise owner/operator, and now allows us to target those that want to build semi-passive and passive income streams for themselves," said Josh York, CEO and Founder of GYMGUYZ.

Tapping into the new era of the side hustle, Zapier reported that at the beginning of 2022 at least 34% of Americans have a side hustle due to the economic struggles of the global Covid-19 pandemic that left many people desperate for additional income sources.

"With the Great Resignation taking place over the past two years, there is both an increased amount of entrepreneurs looking for franchise opportunities, and available talent at the lower and middle-management levels. This provides a unique opportunity for franchise owners to partner with competent managers to run their businesses, leaving them free to be semi-absentee or even fully absentee owners," commented Chris Davenport, VP of Franchise Development for GYMGUYZ.

GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts at the location of your choice. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 150 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gymguyz_launches_enhanced_semi_absentee_franchise_ownership_opportunity/prweb18572870.htm