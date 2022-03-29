Vinotemp Expands Their Element Collection With The New Stainless Steel Single Zone Wine Cooler

The cooler creates a place for everything a wine enthusiast needs to store and serve their favorite variety of wines

Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, launched its 168ZZ-SSD Stainless Single Zone Wine Cooler, the newest addition to Vinotemp's appliance line, Element by Vinotemp. The new single zone wine cooler features the one-of-a-kind, patented, Vinotemp Backlit™ panel, with 12 full size Prism™ Zig Zag Racks to vibrantly display over 157 bottles of wine.

This unit also boasts a front exhaust for freestanding or built-in installation, allowing you to incorporate it to any space. The vibrant zig zag racks add peaks to the look while simultaneously embedding radiance of color to the unit. This is one of our most unique designs giving your wine bottles a modern, creative space to sit in.

"Whether your wine collection is just getting started or extensive, this creative piece is a great complement to the joy of sharing a bottle with good company," said India Hynes, Vinotemp. "This cooler's unique zig zag design, elegant lighting and bold angles create a sense of ambiance that only available with Vinotemp's luxury designs"

The versatility of the 168ZZ-SSD Single Zone Wine Cooler doesn't just hold wine. The unit also offers a bulk storage section that allows you to store other oddly shaped bottles that will ensure all your guests have their favorite beverage at the perfect temperature!

