Scispot launches Labsheets™ to create digital and automated workflows for life science labs

Modern and flexible, Labsheets™ is a no-code alternative to spreadsheets and lab information management systems (LIMS)

Scispot, a Y Combinator-backed life science lab informatics startup, launches Labsheets™ to help life science labs go beyond non-scientific spreadsheets and old-school lab information management systems (LIMS). Labsheets™ is a no-code relational database product exclusively designed for life science labs in order to support all of their data management, sample tracking, audit trail, automated report creation, and integration needs.

With Labsheets™, Scispot strives to empower life science labs and help them reduce the time they spend managing data in spreadsheets, allowing lab professionals to design and automate their workflows and bring their scientific breakthroughs to market faster.

"We interviewed hundreds of lab researchers & managers, worked for thousands of hours, and automated hundreds of scientific workflows in the past year. We realized life science labs were forced to use spreadsheets or Google Sheets that are not built for lab workflows and LIMS software that are not configurable and have old-school UX and UI," stated Satya Singh, Co-founder, President & CPO of Scispot.

Current lab management systems are outdated and cannot be configured to support the unique lab workflows of life science companies. That's why Scispot strives to provide labs with a secure, modern and flexible alternative that addresses common pain points with lab information and resource management."We use Labsheets to manage and track lab samples, prepare multi-well plates, give updates to our research partners, and automate our inventory consumption. The flexibility of Labsheets and its audit trail functionality helped us bring our disparate data from multiple spreadsheets to one Labsheets," stated Aida Manu, Head of Operations at Yemaachi Biotech.

Since its soft launch in 2021, Labsheets™ has become a go-to toolkit of numerous life science labs. Below are some of the popular use cases of Labsheets:



Design applications with a no-code spreadsheet interface to manage and automate your resources – inventory, sample, and equipment

Compare data from various sheets graphically through customizable dashboards

Collaborate with research partners by setting up datarooms

Set up custom alerts (e.g., equipment maintenance, reordering thresholds, etc.) to stay on top of your lab

Transfer data to and from your internal legacy LIMS or any 3rd-party apps

Automate and templatize repetitive lab processes such as product re-ordering and report creation

Use Labsheets' developer API to connect Jupyter notebook

Labsheets™ offers one-click scientific integrations with hundreds of 3rd-party apps, developer toolkit and a no-code feature library. To get a sneak preview of Labsheets™ in action, book a demo and join Scispot in their mission to make digitalization and workflow automation possible for every life science lab on this planet.

ABOUT SCISPOT

Scispot is a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. It has created Labsheets, a no-code and modern LIMS alternative for life science labs, including biomanufacturers, diagnostic labs, drug discovery companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Scispot customers use Labsheets to design custom applications for managing lab resources and automating workflows. To learn more, please visit http://www.scispot.com or book a product demo.

