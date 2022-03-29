AINS, LLC Names Martha Mathers as Chief Marketing Officer

Go-to-market veteran with experience at Granicus, Gartner, and Vista Equity Partners will lead marketing strategy at AINS

AINS, a provider of FedRAMP-certified case management software and IT services for government, today announced the appointment of Martha Mathers as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of its executive team. Mathers brings nearly 20 years of experience as both a marketing leader and advisor and will lead the company's go-to-market efforts with a focus on building a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, driving brand awareness, and enhancing the end-to-end customer experience for AINS prospects and customers.

"Martha has an impressive track record of driving growth and building robust go-to-market capabilities for technology businesses," said Howard Langsam, Chief Executive Officer at AINS. "We are thrilled for her to join our executive team, where she will transform our marketing capabilities and strengthen our demand generation engine."

"The AINS team has built differentiated solutions that transform the government worker experience, improving speed and efficiency with low-code, adaptive case management software," said Mathers. "We are at an exciting inflection in our growth trajectory, and I am thrilled to partner with this incredible leadership team to accelerate our expansion through enhanced go-to-market capabilities."

Prior to her appointment at AINS, Mathers served as VP, Marketing at Granicus (Vista Equity Partners portfolio company), where she led marketing strategy, demand generation, and product marketing. Mathers's experience also includes more than 10 years at Gartner (and previously CEB), where she served as Managing Vice President in the marketing practice, and SBI (Sales Benchmark Index, LLC), where she supported the launch of a new advisory business.

This addition to the AINS executive team follows the recent appointment of new CEO, Howard Langsam, in early 2022.

About AINS

AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The Company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has 161 employees in the DC Metro area. For more information on AINS and its growing team, visit http://www.ains.com or follow our story on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/ains_inc.

