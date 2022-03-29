TPx's UCx with Webex Recognized as 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year

TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced its UCx with Webex solution received a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC.

TPx's UCx with Webex transforms the way employees work with a single, simple-to-use communication and collaboration app for calling, messaging, and meeting with anyone, anywhere, and on any device. With UCx, businesses can empower employees to collaborate effectively from anywhere.

"Businesses large and small need simple, seamless and secure solutions to enable their hybrid work environments," said Mark Roberts, TPx CMO. "UCx provides businesses with a powerful, flexible and cost-effective solution that addresses their evolving communication and collaboration needs."

UCx drives better teamwork and collaboration while maintaining a safe and secure environment.

"I am honored to recognize TPx with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, TPx's UCx with Webex has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from TPx.

The 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year winners will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

