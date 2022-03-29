Keychron launches Q3: 80% TKL full metal custom keyboard

Q3 is a TKL layout full aluminum mechanical keyboard with gasket mount design, hot-swappable switches, CNC aluminum case, QMK/VIA support and more

Today Keychron, manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched direct sales of Q3 on the brand's website. The 80% layout tenkeyless (TKL) full metal custom keyboard doesn't skimp on the essentials, making it an ideal custom keyboard for gamers and programmers. The barebone version is available for $154 USD whereas the fully assembled version is $174 USD.

"Gamers and programmers love the familiar and classic tenkeyless (TKL) layout because skipping the number pad allows for wider mouse movement and faster access to required keys. These user types also have deeply ingrained habits that would be disrupted should they move away from this layout," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "The trick is, full metal TKL is typically expensive, barebone, and has lackluster switches and keycaps."

"All users can customize every part of the Q3 with ease to create their ultimate typing experience and reap the benefits of a beautifully designed CNC aluminum bodied keyboard in either a knob or knobless version," continued Tan.

Q3 uses the new microcontroller unit (MCU), an ARM-based chip with ultra-low-power and 128KB flash and has a polling rate of 1,000hz (rare for the QMK & VIA) for responsive keypresses, offering another reason why this keyboard is ideal, especially for competitive PVP gamers, when every millisecond matters. The main benefit for programmers is that Q3 allows them to customize every key and make shortcuts they're accustomed to.

"The biggest technical challenge we faced when designing the Q3 was how to create a full metal keyboard, while providing a comfortable typing experience," said Tan. "It's difficult to adjust keyboards for comfort in mass production and there are long lead times to bring them to life. With patience, we overcame this challenge and the result is very high-quality requests for the entire Q series of keyboards, which is why they type so comfortably."

A unique Mac layout retains the same multimedia and function keys as the Apple keyboard, while still being compatible with Windows devices with a reliable type-c cable. Q3 has screw-in stabilizers, south-facing RGB, an ANSI/ISO layout and is hot-swappable. Users can experience the next level of key sounds and comfort with a gasket mount design. It provides a gentle resonance and elastic fingertip feel.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 15 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.

