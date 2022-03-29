America's Best Wine Festival Offers America's Best Wine Club

The Official Garagiste Festival Wine Club brings rare, hard-to-find gems from the burgeoning micro-winery movement to consumers' doorsteps

America's Best Wine Festival (USA Today), The Garagiste Festival, has launched The Official Garagiste Festival Wine Club, offering consumers across the US* rare access to the same under-the-radar, innovative, micro-production wineries that have made The Garagiste Wine Festival famous. And, just like the festival, which limits attendance to preserve its singular experience, only 300 members will have access to the limited production wines of The Garagiste Wine Festival Club.

The club also offers wine lovers a chance to contribute to the future of winemaking as it supports The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, one of the country's top winemaking programs.

"The Garagiste Festival Wine Club is another first for the garagiste movement" said Garagiste Festival Co-founder Doug Minnick. "We are so excited to introduce the official wine club of The Garagiste Festival, offering wines delivered straight from the garagiste movement's heart to your doorstep. No other wine club provides access to this range of hard-to-find gems from the burgeoning micro-winery movement, and none are associated with the actual Garagiste Festival."

The Garagiste Festival helped spark the garagiste wine movement when it launched in 2011 with a mission to bring wider attention to the undiscovered and under-recognized American artisan micro-wineries making some of the best, most exciting, handcrafted small-lot production wines in the world. It is the nation's first and only festival to showcase the wines of micro-production commercial ‘garagiste**' winemakers.

Garagiste Festival Wine Club members receive three shipments of four bottles of premium wines each year that reflect each of the Garagiste Festival regions: Paso Robles, Northern California, and Southern California (including Santa Barbara County). Membership in the club means that consumers who are unable to travel (as well as those who can!) to the festival's four annual events can experience remarkable, hand-crafted wines from some of California's (and the US') most renowned and innovative wine regions, year-round.

For example, the next wine shipment will include wines from among the over 40 micro-production wines from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lodi, Sierra Foothills and Livermore that will be poured at The Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure which takes place on April 30th in Sonoma, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall. To buy tickets, click here.

Carefully selected in a blind tasting by a panel of industry professionals (winemakers, sommeliers, wine writers, etc.) from the over 600 wineries in the Garagiste Festival's orbit, the Garagiste Certified wines encompass the wide range of varieties, blends, and styles — and the high quality typical of The Garagiste Festival. Each shipment reflects The Garagiste Festival's core principles: micro-production, locally-sourced, passionately-produced, and delicious — the kind of quality and innovation only achievable by wines handcrafted in small batches.

"Our festivals, the home of the garagiste movement, are known for discovering today's, and tomorrow's, rockstar winemakers," continued Minnick. "Our wine club brings that rare opportunity closer to home."

To join The Garagiste Festival Wine Club click here

For more information about The Garagiste Festival, click here

*Garagiste Festival Wine Club shipping is available in the following states: AK, CA, FL, NV, OR and Washington DC.

About The Garagiste Wine Festival

The Garagiste Wine Festival (http://www.garagistefestival.com), named "Best of the Fests" for 2019 by Fest Forums and the ‘Best Wine Festival in the US in 2018 in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, is the first and only wine festival dedicated to the undiscovered and under-recognized American artisan ‘garagiste' micro-wineries who are making some of the best, most exciting, handcrafted small-lot production wines in the world. Founded by fellow garagistes Stewart McLennan and Douglas Minnick, the Garagiste Festivals are committed to discovering the best and most innovative limited-production winemakers and promoting and showcasing them to a broad audience of discerning wine consumers. In addition to its flagship annual festival in Paso Robles, CA, the Garagiste Festival line-up includes Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure, featuring Santa Ynez Valley garagistes; the Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure, in Los Angeles; the Garagiste Festival, Northern Exposure, in Sonoma; winemaker dinners, a newsletter, garagiste profiles and more.

In addition to being named the US' Best Wine Festival, the Garagiste Festival was named one of the ‘Top Nine Incredible Epicurean Vacations' in the world by ABC News, "one of the premier wine events of the year," by the LA Times and "Best Festival" by Sunset Magazine's ‘Best of the West.' The festivals are produced by Garagiste Events, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the education of future winemakers and those training for employment within the wine industry. Proceeds from the festivals support the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund of the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo Wine and Viticulture Department.

**Garagiste (garage-east) is a term originally used in the Bordeaux region of France to denigrate renegade small-lot wine makers, sometimes working in their "garages" (anything considered not a chateau), who refused to follow the "rules," and is now a full-fledged movement responsible for making some of the best wine in the world. The Garagiste Festivals were the first to shine a light on the American garagiste winemaker in 2011.

