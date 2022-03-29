David Peyser Sportswear Announces Purchase of MagnaReady®

Plan to license and expand the Original Magnetic Shirt Company in 2018

David Peyser Sportswear, a family-owned company that has been at the forefront of innovation and ingenuity in the apparel industry for 74 years, has purchased MagnaReady®, the original magnetic apparel company. The MagnaReady® brand also has its roots in family, created by Maura Horton when her husband was diagnosed at an early age with Parkinson's disease. The dress shirts with magnetic closures first caught the eye of Paul Peyser, who at age 95 still attends meetings daily as chairman of the board of David Peyser Sportswear, as a customer.

"My dad has been wearing MagnaReady shirts for years and our family has witnessed first-hand how the magnetic closure technology has helped him remain independent without sacrificing his personal style and professional appearance in the workplace," said Leah Peyser, a principal of David Peyser Sportswear. "The apparel industry has an opportunity right now to serve a growing aging population and there continues to be a gap in the market for fashionable adaptive apparel that is widely available from popular retail brands. With MagnaReady we plan on being the solution."

MagnaReady® was launched in 2013 with two products – a white and blue men's dress shirt. Today, the patented magnetic closures that make MagnaReady® clothing unique can be found in short and long sleeve dress shirts, polos, chino pants, jeans, jackets, shorts, athletic clothing, and sleepwear. In 2020, YARROW™ powered by MagnaReady® was launched for women. The collection includes collared tanks, long and short sleeve tunics, jeans, dresses, jackets, cardigans, sportswear, and sleepwear all featuring magnetic closures for easy dressing.

"There are millions of people who at one point, or throughout their entire life, struggle to dress independently. This might be because of age, arthritis, an injury, surgery, a disease, or a disability, but no matter why, there should not be a reason that people don't have options when it comes to stylish clothing that is also adaptive," said MagnaReady® creator Maura Horton. "It has always been hearing customer stories that has been the most rewarding part of starting MagnaReady and now to work with the Peyser family and have that relationship stem from a customer experience is very meaningful. I am excited for the future of the brand and to see where MagnaReady goes from here."

Already, MagnaReady® closure technology is used in apparel by Duluth, Land's End, DXL, and others.

For more information, visit http://www.magnready.com.

About David Peyser Sportswear

David Peyser Sportswear is a leading manufacturer and marketer of outerwear and sportswear. The company owns Weatherproof®, a leading brand of better men's and women's outerwear and sportswear available at top retailers in the US and internationally. In addition to the Weatherproof®, the company owns and operates the 32 Degrees® brand. The company also markets a men's sportswear collection under the Weatherproof® Vintage brand. In addition the company offers cold weather accessories, footwear, slippers, hosiery, loungewear, children's, and a variety of other product categories under the Weatherproof® Vintage brand through licensing partners. David Peyser Sportswear also owns MV Sport® and The Game®, leading providers of custom decorated apparel and hats to the college bookstore, resort and corporate markets. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Bay Shore, New York, with showrooms in New York City.

