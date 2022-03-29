The ViewSonic IFP52 Series is Available Now Through Parmetech – A Woman-Owned Office Technology Solutions & Equipment Provider

ViewSonic Corporation, a leading global provider of visual solutions, is paving the way in the interactive technology market with the latest generation of their ViewBoard interactive flat panel displays available through Parmetech.

ViewSonic Corporation, a leading global provider of visual solutions, is paving the way in the interactive technology market with the latest generation of their ViewBoard interactive flat panel displays – the ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP52 Series. Available in three different sizes (65", 75" and 86"), the ViewBoard 52 Series is a perfect fit for any classroom or conference room, especially those navigating remote learning or the hybrid workplace. Featuring a high-accuracy touchscreen, intelligent palm recognition technology, 4K resolution, best-in-class collaboration tools, and room-filling sound the ViewBoard 52 Series of interactive displays deliver an industry-leading interactive digital whiteboard experience for everyone.

ViewBoard Benefits for Classrooms and Education

The design of the ViewSonic IFP52 Series of interactive displays for education is the perfect addition to any classroom looking to implement educational technology. The sharp display and impressive audio are perfect for immersing students in lessons, whether they are attending in person or from home. This latest generation of the ViewBoard IFP displays allows teachers and educators to access legacy files from the cloud and build new interactive lessons. The built-in myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software allows users to maximize the interactivity of the IFP52 displays to engage, collaborate and communicate easily – with purpose-built tools for educators to teach the way that students learn.

The IFP52 series is not only great for teachers and students but IT admin and education directors as well! IT administrators and teams can easily manage files from a secure cloud network, and curriculum directors can rest assured that the myViewBoard software ecosystem can be easily integrated with online resources. The myViewBoard Manager allows IT administrators to control and monitor devices, as well as broadcast messages to any display panels from anywhere.

The ViewBoard IFP52 Series for the Workplace

The ViewBoard IFP52 series for the workplace can transform conference rooms into smart, connected spaces where all employees – whether in the meeting, in a different office, and across the globe – can collaborate more productively., With content sharing and interactive touch at your fingertips, you can better facilitate presentations, brainstorming, and decision-making, both in the office and with remote teams. Top new features to the latest series for the workplace include:

-Powerful 45W stereo soundbar

-Versatile USB-C connectivity with up to 60W power delivery

-Built-in beamforming microphone

-Wireless content sharing with ViewBoard Cast™

-myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software

-Remote device management with myViewBoard™ Manager

Parmetech is a Valued ViewSonic Partner

Parmetech, a woman-owned and minority-owned company, has been a proud partner of ViewSonic, an NMSDC certified company, since 2017. The partnership has been successful because the companies share a dedication to meeting the needs of their customers and delivering value with integrity, entrepreneurial spirit, and teamwork. "Parmetech has been a valued partner for many years," says Jason Webster, Senior Director of Sales – Education for ViewSonic. "They have helped over 60 districts standardize on ViewSonic technology including interactive ViewBoard displays and myViewBoard whiteboarding software and we have been happy to have helped them grow sales. Parmetech has joined ViewSonic for numerous roadshows, lunch and learns and monthly webinars for education and expose customers to the ViewSonic solutions."

Focusing on the Education sector, mostly in the K-12 market, Parmetech has been helping schools and education institutions to navigate the world of classroom technology. Through offering ViewSonic solutions, such as the ViewBoard Series of interactive flat panel displays, Parmetech has enabled its education customers to increase student engagement and collaboration, provide better learning outcomes, and improve the overall hybrid experience for teachers and students alike. "We take great pride in partnering with our K-12 and Higher Ed customers for their classroom technology needs. We've been really successful with implementing the ViewSonic interactive displays and software to meet these evolving needs and enhance the learning experience, especially when it comes to hybrid teaching," says Matt Parmet-Romanko, Vice-President of Operations at Parmetech. "We look forward to continuing this success in 2022 and beyond!"

Interested in learning more about the ViewSonic IFP52 series? Schedule a complimentary customized demo with Parmetech – they do demo giveaways every quarter!

About Parmetech

Headquartered in Havertown, PA, Parmetech, Inc. is a certified woman-owned & minority-owned company focused on advancing the way people and technology work together with a continuum of services to meet the needs of a diverse, ever-evolving workforce. An award-winning reseller, integrator and provider of office equipment technology and services since 1991, its core expertise is in providing print management and workplace and education solutions to increase organizational efficiency, productivity and security.

For more information on Parmetech, visit https://www.parmetech.com and follow Parmetech on LinkedIn

