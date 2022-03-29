Milo's Tea Company Receives Platinum Zero Waste Certification at Second Facility

Milo's Tea Continues Zero Waste Journey at Tulsa Facility

Milo's Tea Company announces the achievement of Platinum T.R.U.E. Zero Waste Certification at their Tulsa, Oklahoma, facility. The beverage manufacturer is the first company in Oklahoma to receive a T.R.U.E. certification.

The company opened its Oklahoma facility in 2020 and is Milo's second facility to achieve Platinum Zero Waste certification. Their flagship facility in Bessemer, Alabama, is also Platinum certified. The company's Oklahoma facility received special recognition in the areas of: "Zero Waste Purchasing" with the development of production lines made exclusively of refurbished and repurposed equipment, "Closing the Loop" for partnering with topsoil supplier GEM Dirt to compost used tea leaves and "Innovation" for implementing new waste reduction activities with 90%+ effectiveness rates.

Milo's is the number one selling refrigerated tea in the United States and has a storied history in Zero Waste manufacturing. Milo's led Alabama in Zero Waste manufacturing as the state's first certified manufacturer in 2019.

"Our goal is to create a Zero Waste culture company-wide and across all sites, with a 99% diversion rate by 2023 and beyond," said Carl Evans, Vice President of Operations.

At the Oklahoma facility, Milo's plans to enhance composting initiatives by including food scraps, as well as seek out new ways to divert waste from landfills.

Milo's produces all-natural, fresh-brewed teas and lemonades with sustainably sourced raw materials and recyclable packaging at their Platinum Zero Waste facilities. To date, Milo's Tea Company has diverted 70 million pounds of waste from landfills by: composting 180 tons of tea leaf waste weekly in partnership with local composting facilities, recycling 99% of waste during manufacturing and producing and packing product in 69% post-consumer recycled materials and 99% recyclable materials.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified Woman-Owned Business with corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Milo's has been brewing the best-tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's Tea tastes just like homemade because our family recipe includes only a few simple, 100% natural ingredients, and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's can be found in the refrigerated section of retailers across the United States.

