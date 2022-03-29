Method Testing Labs Launching 2nd Florida Lab in Brandon - Launch is Part of Aggressive Florida/National Growth Plan

Method Testing Labs is launching its second Florida lab this spring. This is part of an aggressive growth plan that will include new members of the leadership team, expanded team growth and additional labs planned throughout the country.

Method Testing Labs, a third-party cannabis and hemp testing facility that launched in 2021, announced today they will open a 2nd Florida-based lab located in Brandon, Florida. They expect to begin operations this spring.

The second lab will add approximately 7,000 square feet to Method's Florida cannabis and hemp testing operations, along with 30 new employees, primarily scientists who will work within lab operations.

Method has doubled its team of scientists and executive leaders since its launch, and this second lab will bring the total number of employees to 50.

Growth Exceeding Expectations, Planned Nationwide

"We are thrilled to open this lab. We knew that there was a great need for testing in Florida, but the response has exceeded even our expectations," said Rob Radke, Method Testing Labs President.

"With the new lab we will have fully redundant instruments, which means no downtime, plus increased testing capacity, and decreased turnaround times, which are already the fastest in the industry. We have again partnered with industry leader Agilent so our lab is equipped with the latest technologies, and our larger space means we will have a better layout and be able to create efficiencies."

Method also has growth plans to launch cannabis and hemp testing labs to several markets around the country, with the Northeast planned for their next expansion.

Industry Veterans Expand Leadership Team

Method's vision of "Where Science Meets Service" is particularly evident in its team. To this end, they recently added several cannabis industry veterans and scientists to their leadership team. Josh Reed was named Vice President of Operations, Daniel Roettger is the new Lab Director for Tampa operations, Roy Sorenson was named Director of Strategic Projects and Anthony Repay was named Micro-Lab Director.

Reed came to Method with more than 20 years of management experience in operations and finance and oversees lab operations, business development, and customer service. He started in the cannabis industry with Surterra Florida in 2017 and served in multiple executive roles in cultivation and production operations.

Roettger has more than a decade in cannabis and the analytical testing industry. He has directed labs and participated in environmental testing and cannabis testing, synthetic biology (biotechnology) screening of engineered strains, and more. He will oversee Tampa lab operations for Method.

Sorensen began his career in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and has set up labs in Nevada, California, New York, Florida, and Arizona. He will oversee all of Method's expansion efforts in Florida and also new states.

Repay has also spent years as a Microbiologist and in the cannabis industry, and has numerous papers and studies published, and is one of only nine accreditation reviewers for the AAOC.

Institutional knowledge and experience are key to Method's success. The lab was founded by two cannabis industry veterans, Keith Browning and Rob Radke, who previously served as executives at Parallel. They used their industry knowledge and experience to create a team of analytical chemists and developed a lab with an entirely digitized sample process, using a customized laboratory

"We've been on both sides of this business and know that transparency and customer-focused service are often missing. At Method, our scientists work directly with our customers to answer questions, help them understand the testing process and outcomes, and quickly deliver their results," said Browning. "Then, we implemented a Lean process that is basically unheard of in the cannabis industry and has truly transformed our operations."

Lean Processes Increase Efficiency and Quality

The Lean system has helped Method streamline operations while improving accuracy. Implementing Lean processes including the elimination of waste, daily Gemba walks and more, has led Method to deliver quicker, clearer, and more accurate test results, while providing turnaround within 72 hours, far faster than industry standard.

"Investing in Lean processes truly sets us apart from other cannabis and hemp labs. We've seen how it has streamlined our operations in our first lab and will emulate that as we expand," said Keith Browning, Method Testing Labs CEO. "Our top priorities are always quality and efficiency because we know the impact these have on a cannabis business, and we work hand-in-hand with our customers to help get safe, effective products on the shelves quickly."

In addition to being a Florida Department of Health Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL), Method Testing Labs is also a full-service national hemp testing laboratory and is ISO 17025 Accredited.

Method Testing Labs' services include analytical testing for cannabinoids, terpenes, heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, microbials, residual solvents, and more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18581282.htm