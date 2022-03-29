Newly Commissioned Research Decodes The Physics of Drying

MobilDri Unit Uses Patented Innovation to Solve the Wet Gear Problem in a Unique Way

VersaDri, LLC, makers of MobilDri, the most versatile portable dryer on the market, released today on its website, a commissioned study that demonstrates the physics of drying wet gear and the technology behind faster and more efficient drying times. Carey Caswell, Founding Servant of VersaDri stated it was important to really understand science behind getting wet items dry, especially when those items are soaking wet. The research article can be found on the company's website versadri.com.

"I felt that it was really important to share this research so anyone that wanted to understand the physics behind drying, all the way down to a molecular level, could have a simple, easy to consume document," says Caswell. "This is the basic research that inspired me to create the patented drying tubes to effectively get the fastest drying times." Besides commissioning research papers, Caswell is also known for sharing his experiences on the company's official YouTube channel.

VersaDri's MobilDri unit includes:



Heavy-duty construction and designed to use in a standard cupholder, by hanging or mounting with a 40lb scratch-resistant magnet.

Uses 12V Aux Power so you can dry your gear on the go.

Features interchangeable patented drying tubes specifically designed for different gear.

Includes a gig bag, making the dryer easy to use then stow away at all times.

The VersaDri Founding servant says that versatility is one of the keys to the success of the MobilDri Unit. "The unit itself was design around versatility in mind. I wanted to effectively dry gloves, shoes, hats, even long boots or waders with this dryer. Not only that, I wanted something truly portable, something that I could use anywhere I needed it at any time; in a way that a 12V system delivers."

For more information on VersaDri and its recent success, visit https://versadri.com/about.

