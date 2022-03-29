CobbleStone® Recognized Among 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solutions Providers of 2022 by CIOReview

CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research Inc., is proud to be recognized by CIOReview among the 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solutions Providers of 2022.
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research Inc., is proud to be recognized by CIOReview among the 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solutions Providers of 2022. CIOReview is a well-established publication that offers a bridge between enterprise IT vendors and buyers, including chief information officers and chief technology officers.
CobbleStone is recognized by CIOReview as providing a simplified yet robust solution to education contract lifecycle management. CIOReview notes that CobbleStone is "a global leader in best-of-breed enterprise contract lifecycle management (CLM) and eProcurement software" and states,
"From kindergarten to post-secondary education, educational systems can enhance their contract management processes with CobbleStone Software's CLM solution."
Thousands of colleges, universities, school systems, and other leading education-industry organizations have trusted CobbleStone Contract Insight® to help with the management of contracts with optimal visibility of operations across departments, centralized and secure contract storage, responsible compliance management, integrated education contract management and procurement, advanced contract financials and budget tracking, and comprehensive contract lifecycle management.
Click here to view CobbleStone's feature in CIOReview's 'The 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solutions Providers of 2022."
Click here to learn more about CobbleStone Software.
"We are honored to be named among the 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solutions Providers of 2022 by CIOReview for the strength of our enterprise CLM software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This recognition serves as one of many testaments to the fact that CobbleStone Contract Insight has helped business professionals across industries, including education, to take control of legal and purchasing operations. With the ability to integrate contract management, vendor management, eProcurement while adhering to FOIA regulations and bridging the gap between departments, CobbleStone users can supercharge education contract management into the future."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, powerful text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider, is SOC 1 and - SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cobblestone_recognized_among_20_most_promising_education_technology_solutions_providers_of_2022_by_cioreview/prweb18575396.htm
