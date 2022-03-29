SemaConnect Brings New Solutions to the NFMT 2022 Conference

The leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider brings all new commercial and residential charging stations to facilities professionals at the Baltimore Convention Center

SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its return to this year's National Facilities Management & Technology conference taking place on March 29-31 at the Baltimore Convention Center. In its first return since March 2019, the annual conference brings facility managers together to discover new solutions and products. SemaConnect experts will present solutions in the Product Zone, Solutions Exchange, and booth 913.

The National Facilities Management & Technology conference is an annual conference that unites thousands of facilities professionals in segments such as commercial office, education, government, hospitality, industrial, medical, retail, and utilities. This year marks the return of the conference since the beginning of COVID-19, and SemaConnect will bring its newest solutions. In addition to its hallmark Series 6 commercial charging station, representatives bring the new Series 8 retail charging station, which features a credit card reader, and the Series 4 home charging station.

In addition to the expo, NFMT attendees have two chances to learn from SemaConnect experts. On Wednesday at 5:30pm, sales manager Brian Gillespie will moderate a roundtable session titled "Tips and Tricks for Planning EV Charging at Your Facility" during the Solutions Exchange. On Thursday at 11:00am, sales manager Nick Gameos will present a session titled "How to Choose the Right EV Charging Stations for Your Commercial Facility" in the Product Zone.

"We are thrilled to return to NFMT in Baltimore this week," said Stephen Carroll, vice president of marketing at SemaConnect. "Since the last time facilities managers met us at the 2019 NFMT show, we've launched three new commercial charging stations and our first home charger. We are excited to meet face-to face, visit with our clients, and share our latest EV charging solutions with facility managers."

SemaConnect representatives will be available at booth 913 on all three days of the exposition. For more information, visit https://www.nfmt.com/baltimore/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18581819.htm