Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Releases "Surging Auditors", Second Series in Its "Surgent Interactive" Line of Game-Based CPE and CE Courses

"Surging Auditors" courses require learners to demonstrate their knowledge of inventory procedures and ability to use professional skepticism to accurately audit a company.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the release of "Surging Auditors", the second series in its "Surgent Interactive" line of short, game-based courses. Like the "Max the Tax" series introduced last month, the courses are designed to keep accounting, tax and financial professionals engaged as they develop skills and earn credits needed to maintain their credentials.

"Surging Auditors" is a series of courses where learners encounter real-world situations that test their knowledge of inventory procedures and their ability to apply professional skepticism and make ethical decisions to accurately audit companies. In each game, points are scored by asking relevant questions, identifying errors, and following proper follow-up procedures for each situation.

"Whether you're studying for a certification exam or earning CPE or CE credits, Surgent offers adaptive and high-impact learning solutions to help professionals increase their knowledge in the most effective and efficient way possible," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "We're excited to add ‘Surging Auditors' to ‘Surgent Interactive', expanding our offering of courses that truly engage our customers so they can learn smarter while also having fun."

All four stages of a "Surging Auditors" course present the learner with a task they must complete before advancing: 1) Investigate and review information about their virtual client; 2) Interview the virtual client to validate claims and uncover pertinent information; 3) Use the information gathered to complete a given task, such as performing an inventory count before submitting their completed work for evaluation; and, 4) Take a final exam on the content addressed in the game to earn CPE credit.

"Surging Auditors" is designed for Certified Public Accountants (CPA) and other accounting, auditing, and tax professionals. The courses include a physical inventory observation and audit simulations, which give the learner the opportunity to use professional skepticism to interview the client, identify areas of risk, uncover potential fraud, and take inventory test counts and evaluate the results.

The first "Surgent Interactive" series, "Max the Tax", covers common 1040 items, Schedules C and E, and common deductions. It is accredited by the National Association of the State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the IRS. Created for CPAs, Enrolled Agents (EAs), or any tax preparation professionals, "Max the Tax" courses cover a wide range of timely topics, including the taxation of cryptocurrency mining, the recovery rebate credit, the expanded child tax credit, the home office deduction, alimony payments, and more.

A one-credit "Surging Auditors" course is $29 and learners have one year from the date of purchase to take the course and earn credit. A subscription model will be available as more courses are added to "Surgent Interactive" in the coming weeks and months, including games related to business development skills, ethics, emerging technologies and more.

For more information about the "Surging Auditors" course series and "Surgent Interactive", visit https://www.surgentcpe.com/surgent-interactive/.

About Surgent Accounting & Finance Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/surgent_accounting_financial_education_releases_surging_auditors_second_series_in_its_surgent_interactive_line_of_game_based_cpe_and_ce_courses/prweb18584940.htm