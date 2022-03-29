Bryce Catalyst Leads $2.5M Investment in Cutting-Edge Experiential Legal Training Platform, AltaClaro

Bryce Catalyst, a unique investment company focused on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology today announced it has led the preferred seed-stage investment round for AltaClaro, the leading provider of interactive, experiential legal training technology for law firms and legal professionals.

Bryce Catalyst, a unique investment company focused on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology today announced it has led the preferred seed-stage investment round for AltaClaro, the leading provider of interactive, experiential legal training technology for law firms and legal professionals. Co-investors in the round included leading ed-tech venture capital fund, LearnStart, and Orrick's Legal Technology Fund.

AltaClaro provides training for some of the largest law firms in the world. With the seed funding investment of up to $2.5M, it plans to expand its course and platform offerings and continue its global market capture on a larger scale.

AltaClaro's innovative learn-by-doing and feedback model helps learner-lawyers become practice-ready more quickly, empowering participants from the world's leading law firms to own their career trajectories while helping firms drastically reduce training costs.

Founded in 2017, AltaClaro's educational platform leverages personalization and contextual delivery of learning modules (interactive assessments, mock transactions, short videos, and online feedback sessions with experts) to help professionals gain the vital practical skills they need to become "practice-ready" in a safe environment.

As part of the initial investment, Cary Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst has been appointed to AltaClaro's board of directors, empowering AltaClaro's management team direct access to the expertise, strategy and growing legaltech network that Bryce Catalyst has to offer.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Bryce Catalyst, as it offers us unfettered access to investors who are seasoned operators in the legal and software industry. As the leader in practical legal training, this funding will accelerate AltaClaro's vision and expand our offerings across the United States and globally," Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and Founder of AltaClaro.

"AltaClaro's unique education platform for legal professionals solves the pain points that have been facing law firms for years - the need to efficiently train lawyers to advance them to the next level significantly impacts a law firm's bottom-line," said Cary Burch, CEO, Bryce Catalyst. "We are excited to be investors and advisors for this passionate team with their vision of quickly training and empowering lawyers and assisting law firms with recruitment and retention."

About Bryce Catalyst

Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. As operators for operators, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and a shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. For additional information, visit http://www.brycecatalyst.com.

About AltaClaro

AltaClaro is the leader in innovative experiential learning solutions for legal professionals and law firms. The company's unique educational platform leverages personalization, assessment tools, and contextual delivery of learning modules (short videos, interactive assessments, mock transactions, and online feedback sessions with experts) to help professionals gain the vital practical skills they need to become "practice-ready." AltaClaro is designed to scale experiential learning for the legal profession, making it possible for law firms to facilitate fast, meaningful training to their attorneys: increasing attorney effectiveness, drastically reducing training and development costs, and reducing unconscious bias. For more information, please visit http://www.altaclaro.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bryce_catalyst_leads_2_5m_investment_in_cutting_edge_experiential_legal_training_platform_altaclaro/prweb18544520.htm