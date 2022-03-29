TriggerMesh Announces Offerings for Event-Driven Architecture on Google Cloud

Open Source Integration Platform Enhances Cloud Run and Other Services

TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider and Google partner, today announced broad support for creating event-driven architecture that leverages Google Cloud. With the open source TriggerMesh platform running on Kubernetes in Google Cloud or on-premises users can create integrations to sync data or drive event-driven workloads.

"TriggerMesh was developed to help users deploy event-driven applications using a cloud native stack," said Sebastien Goasguen, TriggerMesh Co-Founder and Head of Product, "DevOps and DataOps want a fast, easy-to-use way to connect streaming data, cloud services, and on-premises applications without expensive or proprietary technologies. Google users will see immediate benefits to using our open source tooling to integrate, automate, and accelerate their cloud native applications."

The complete capabilities of TriggerMesh span all major cloud platforms but TriggerMesh has created a platform that has an affinity for Google Cloud where TriggerMesh's offering was developed as a Google Cloud Partner.

TriggerMesh's integration as code approach to deploying workflows is based on the TriggerMesh Integration Language (TIL) which is an extension of the Hashicorp Configuration Language used to author Terraform plans. This makes the deployment of integrations easy and familiar to DevOps and cloud operators. Beyond that, there are numerous benefits for Google Cloud Users:

MultiCloud Capabilities

You can run TriggerMesh AWS event sources in Google Cloud Run and ingest events from AWS services (e.g SQS, Kinesis, CodeCommit) into Google infrastructure (e.g GKE, Cloud Run). Using Cloud Run you deploy your AWS event consumers in the Google serverless platform with no infrastructure concerns, you just let Cloud Run scale the TriggerMesh containers up and down as needed and ingest the AWS events in the same format as other Google EventArc events using a Cloud Events 1.0 format compatible with other clouds.

Google Anthos Support

TriggerMesh runs on any conformant version of Kubernetes, including Anthos, the Google Cloud offering of Knative Serving which brings serverless practices to Kubernetes. Combining TriggerMesh and Anthos lets developers focus on code while operators focus on the infrastructure. With TriggerMesh, you can integrate virtually any on-premises or cloud service with Google Cloud. For example, you can trigger workloads on Google Cloud from Salesforce, OracleDB, Slack, Twilio, Confluent, and others as changes happen.

Google Service Connectors

TriggerMesh provides a library of integration connectors for various Google services, such as Google Cloud Audit Logs, Google Cloud Billing, Google Cloud IoT, Google PubSub, Google Cloud Firestore, Google Cloud Workflows, and many others.

TriggerMesh Knative Lambda RunTime for Google Cloud Run

Knative Lambda Runtimes (or KLR, pronounced clear, for short) are function runtimes that can be used to run an AWS Lambda function in a Kubernetes cluster installed with Knative. The execution environment where the AWS Lambda function runs is a clone of the AWS Lambda cloud environment thanks to a custom AWS runtime interface. With these templates, you can run your AWS Lambda functions as is in a Knative powered Kubernetes cluster or in Google Cloud Run.

TriggerMesh provides an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) designed for Kubernetes-powered cloud native architecture. TriggerMesh's unique platform is open source and built on technology developed at Google (Kubernetes and Knative) has the potential to not only integrate the management of containerized workloads but takes advantage of the conventions of this environment including a declarative API, scale-up, scale-down, and the ability to communicate with containerized microservices and serverless functions.

About TriggerMesh

TriggerMesh simplifies building event-driven applications using data and events from any platform and cloud service. Applying the concepts of "infrastructure as code" to application integration, cloud operators and DevOps practitioners use TriggerMesh to build event-driven integrations. TriggerMesh accelerates time to value, codifies application and data flows in an enterprise platform, and supports the move to an event-driven enterprise.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/triggermesh_announces_offerings_for_event_driven_architecture_on_google_cloud/prweb18585074.htm