Achēv to Host Spring 2022 Virtual Hiring Event for Job Seekers in the Greater Toronto Area on April 7, through vFairs

The event will be hosted virtually, and is open to candidates in the GTA and surrounding regions.

Achēv has announced they will be hosting their largest hiring event of the year once again in partnership with virtual events platform vFairs. The Achēv Spring 2022 Virtual Hiring Event is free to all job seekers and will seek to fill over 200 open positions with top employers in the Greater Toronto Area. The event will be held on April 7, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Registration is required to access the event and can be completed here.

The Achēv Spring 2022 Virtual Hiring Event will offer diverse job seekers the opportunity to discover new employment opportunities, present their resumes, speak directly with employers and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

Job openings include positions in Banking, Business Development, Cleaning/Sanitation, Customer Service, Finance, Food Services, General Labour, Health Care, Hospitality, Human Resources, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Office Administration, Quality Assurance, Security, Skilled Trades, Transportation and Warehousing.

Participating employers include RBC, TD Insurance, HSBC, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Tangerine-Scotiabank, Maple Lodge Farms, Gategroup, Bamfords Produce, Paladin Security, Sofina Foods, Martin Brower, FDR Financial Debt Recovery, Arima, Toro Aluminum, FirstService Residential, CLS Catering Services, Amcor, Brainvire, Frendel Kitchens and Pointcare Health.

"We are pleased to be hosting Achēv's Spring 2022 Virtual Hiring Event, our largest virtual hiring event of the year," said Tonie Chaltas, Chief Executive Officer at Achēv. "This virtual event is a great opportunity for job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area to connect with leading employers from a multitude of industries. At Achēv, we strive to ensure an inclusive economic recovery by providing diverse job seekers with the right opportunities they need to achieve their career goals."

"We are very happy to once again work with Achēv to produce a high-quality virtual event that fosters efficient hiring for all types of candidates within the Greater Toronto Area" said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "We look forward to helping both hiring employers and candidates across the region fill roles and achieve their goals through the vFairs platform."

Event registration is open now.

About Achēv

Achēv is a leading charitable organization that delivers employment, newcomer, language and youth services. We offer comprehensive and personalized programs of the highest quality to help people achieve their full potential. Each year, our dedicated team of nearly 400 staff serves over 100,000 clients through virtual services and multiple in-person locations across the Greater Toronto Area. We are committed to making a positive and lasting difference in the diverse communities we serve.

Media Contact

Joy Qiu

Achēv

jqiu@achev.ca

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.

Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com

Media Contact:

Brianne Snell

vFairs

brianne@vfairs.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/achev_to_host_spring_2022_virtual_hiring_event_for_job_seekers_in_the_greater_toronto_area_on_april_7_through_vfairs/prweb18584273.htm