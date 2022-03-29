Fairwords Appoints Donna Culver as Vice President of Business Development

Ethics and Compliance Veteran will Drive Growth and Business Strategy

Fairwords, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, today announced the appointment of Donna Culver as Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created position, Culver is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy.

Most recently, Culver served as Enlistment Leader at ethics and compliance education and technology company LRN Corporation. At LRN, she led efforts to harness disparate experts and solutions to ensure partner organizations derived the best outcome for each engagement. Her experience spans several knowledge domains from traditional governance and compliance areas to organizational culture transformation, enhancing reputational value, and inspiring values-based leadership. Prior to joining LRN, she headed up sales teams focusing on healthcare and pharmaceutical industries at Wireless Knowledge, a joint venture between Microsoft and QUALCOMM, and at CareCentric solutions, an industry leader in the home health and home infusion market. Donna is a veteran of the United States Navy and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

The design behind Fairword's software is to help great companies committed to strong and resilient cultures foster inclusive, compliant, and fair business communications. Multinational and niche brands adopting Fairwords can rest assured their team is proactive and armed with guidance tools and training to master communications and prevent cultural and compliance crises and lawsuits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Donna to the team," said CEO Tom Bubeck. "She has extensive experience leading sales and partnerships in the compliance and ethics community and will be invaluable in bringing Fairwords to human resources and compliance leaders across the multiple verticals that urgently need our offering."

"I am honored to join the impressive team at Fairwords and look forward to being an integral part of its movement to build stronger, more resilient, and equitable workplace cultures," added Culver. "There has never been a greater need to prevent toxic and damaging communications in the workplace. Fairwords' offering is uniquely helping companies to do just that."

The news comes on the heels of Fairwords' Series A as the company continues to drive the future of workplace culture-building and communications guidance and training.

To learn more about Fairwords (formerly Honcho), please visit http://www.fairwords.com.

About Fairwords

Fairwords, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, was designed to help great companies committed to strong and resilient cultures to foster inclusive, compliant and fair business communications. Multinational and niche brands that adopt Fairwords can rest assured their teams are armed with the proactive guidance, tools and training they need to master communications and prevent cultural and compliance crises and lawsuits. http://www.Fairwords.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18583832.htm