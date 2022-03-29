Draper Announces Organ-on-a-Chip Application and Technology Roadmap

Expanded In Vitro Modeling and Data Acquisition and Analysis Tools Will Enable Researchers to Better Understand the Effects of Toxic Compounds and Therapies

Draper, a leading provider of organ-on-a-chip and bioprocessing systems, today announced a roadmap for its organ-on-a-chip technology that addresses the growing focus on targeted and advanced therapeutics within drug development. These new human organ models and data acquisition and analysis tools enable the technology to be used within stages of the drug discovery and development process that can evaluate drug toxicity, measure efficacy in disease states and test therapies.

Today, organ-on-chip platforms comprise a growing segment of the market for preclinical drug development and toxicity screening. Most systems are configured as laboratory research tools. However, operation in advanced environments, such as a BSL-3 lab, requires an instrumented well plate designed to fit pharmaceutical industry standard tools. These pharmaceutical industry challenges highlight the need for a more integrated approach to drug discovery than many organ-on-a-chip platforms can provide.

"A proliferation of human tissue models and advances in data science and analytics has spurred the adoption of several transformative approaches to drug development," Tim Petrie, head of Strategy and Business Development, Pharmaceutical R&D Technologies at Draper, says. "Biopharma companies in the process of critically evaluating and selecting organ-on-a-chip for targeted therapeutics development are discovering the benefits of platforms that can reveal the effects of toxic compounds and therapies at the tissue-model and even cellular level."

