iboss Honored With 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide For Second Consecutive Year

Partner Program From Leading Zero Trust Edge Cloud Security Provider iboss Offers Comprehensive Suite of Incentives, Training, Services & Benefits

iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year.

iboss shifts the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources, enabling the modern, distributed workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The company's decorated Partner Program offers significant benefits to distributors, solution providers and MSPs that deliver iboss's industry-leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security platform to customers. The program provides partners with opportunities for significant growth with integrated cloud solutions and services, continuous enablement as well as global resources, tools and training to efficiently meet customer needs. Partners are also able to ensure their opportunities are protected through deal registration and can earn margins for reselling iboss cloud platform and service offerings. iboss partners can participate in the Zero Trust Advantage program to gain additional incentives for driving new business opportunities.

The iboss Zero Trust Edge is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security policy enforcement point built on a containerized architecture. This approach enables organizations to move to a Zero Trust Architecture in an orderly, non-disruptive way in full compliance with NIST 800-207 tenets. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location.

"It's truly incredible to see the significant growth and success we've achieved with our partners," said Paul Martini, co-founder and CEO of iboss. "It's an honor to have the iboss Partner Program recognized as a 5-star program by CRN and we are continuing to invest in the Program to accelerate innovation and growth with our partners, and provide tools, benefits and resources that make it easier for us to work together."

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

For more information about the iboss Channel Partner Program, visit http://www.iboss.com/partner.

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

