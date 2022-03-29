FirstService Residential Welcomes Sauta Farm Condominium Trust to its New England Portfolio

FirstService Residential Signs New Property Management Contract with Sauta Farm Condominium in Hudson, MA
CANTON, Mass. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has begun providing full-service property management services to Sauta Farm Condominium Trust in Hudson, Massachusetts.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Sauta Farm," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
Sauta Farm, a 55 plus townhome development, consists of 66 units. The community is conveniently located with proximity to the heart of downtown Hudson, with its many dining and shopping options.
"FirstService Residential's proven track record of being responsive and bringing an incredible depth of resources are just a few of the reasons the trustees selected us," said Bryan Hughes, CPM®, CMCA®, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "With just a couple of months under our belts, we've already demonstrated a very positive experience for the community."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
