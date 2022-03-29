Amid Pandemic Rock Harbor, LLC Increases Total Assets Raised by $1.3 Billion

Financial wholesaling and distribution firm Rock Harbor LLC raised $1.3 Billion in assets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing total assets raised by the company to $2.3 Billion since its inception in 2014. Rock Harbor offers traditional wholesale distribution, consulting, and national accounts services for a broad range of investment products.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Financial wholesaling and distribution firm Rock Harbor LLC raised $1.3 Billion in assets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing total assets raised by the company to $2.3 Billion since its inception in 2014. Rock Harbor offers traditional wholesale distribution, consulting, and national accounts services for a broad range of investment products. The Birmingham-based firm highlighted that their growth topped everyone's expectations, particularly during a perilous time. Rock Harbor VP of Research, Thomas "Mackey" Daniel states, "Our growth has been driven by a commitment to bring advisors thoughtful, differentiated solutions, and our talented team of salespeople throughout the country."
Rock Harbor links its success to the group of talented Regional Sales Directors and Internal Sales Associates, whose abilities to build and maintain relationships with financial advisors maximize asset-gathering opportunities for Rock Harbor's investment management partners. The national sales team at Rock Harbor specializes in marketing '40 Act Mutual Funds, ETFs, Private Funds, among other products.
In addition to their sales team, Rock Harbor credits the accomplishment to developing partnerships with asset managers and teams across the nation. Within the past year, Rock Harbor has introduced two new asset managers to their platform and will continue to seek out differentiated boutique asset managers. Rock Harbor CEO, Sean Ritchlin notes, "We are extremely excited for the growth in AUM for our asset managers during a turbulent time in the market-driven primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. This upcoming year will bring even more opportunities for our Regional Sales Directors as well as our growing team in our newly renovated home office."
