Brooklyn SolarWorks Launches "Electrify Brooklyn" to Help NYC Homeowners Take Action to Fight Climate Change

New website designed with support from strategic partner BlocPower provides information on ways to electrify and reduce household carbon footprints
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Brooklyn SolarWorks, a leading residential solar system design and installation provider, today announced the launch of Electrify Brooklyn, a new education resource designed to help New York City (NYC) homeowners put their family's comfort, safety, and sustainability first with clean, cost-effective cooling, heating, and energy solutions. Brooklyn SolarWorks partnered with BlocPower, an electric heating and cooling company that serves NYC, to create the website's content.
"Electrify Brooklyn is a program we developed with BlocPower to help our neighbors take advantage of the clean technologies of the future. There are many incentives available for those who want to go electric in Brooklyn. We see many of our customers wanting to 'electrify' and we hope Electrify Brooklyn will help move others forward towards their goal," said T.R. Ludwig, CEO and Founder, Brooklyn SolarWorks. "We're proud to partner with BlocPower on the HVAC and efficiency side of things. Working with local partners is an important part of this program both for local knowledge and delivering more clean energy jobs in NYC."
Electrify Brooklyn provides NYC homeowners with a wealth of information to help them replace fossil fuel sources of energy with clean electric alternatives from appliance upgrades throughout the home to solar energy panels on the rooftop. Site visitors will be able to gauge the impact of converting their homes and review a comprehensive list of the multiple financial incentives in the form of tax credits and other government-sponsored programs currently available in NYC.
In addition to launching Electrify Brooklyn, Brooklyn SolarWorks is making strides to provide rooftop battery storage in NYC. To get in touch and be placed on the waiting list, please email batteries@brooklynsolarworks.com. To fast track your solar journey, please visit http://www.brooklynsolarworks.com. To explore electric heating and cooling, please visit http://www.blocpower.io.
About Brooklyn SolarWorks
Founded in 2015 Brooklyn SolarWorks is the borough's leading residential solar system design and installation provider with 1,300+ systems completed. Our continued success owes to our skilled and energetic team; a locally tailored approach to design and construction; an unparalleled mastery of city codes and regulations; and our hyper-local focus on the unique needs and expectations of the New York homeowner and sophisticated real estate markets. For more information, please visit http://www.brooklynsolarworks.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18581093.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.