Bringing People Together: HotelPlanner and FEVO Partner to Add Travel Component to Social E-Commerce Platform

Deal enables discount hotel reservations for all FEVO ticketed event customers.

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with FEVO, a market leader in live events and socially-driven e-commerce. The deal integrates HotelPlanner's hotel booking engine and group leads into the FEVO social commerce platform to expand sales for both companies. HotelPlanner's booking engine will also become the exclusive hotel provider for all FEVO corporate travel.

The partnership will capture additional market share and allow consumers to book event tickets and travel, along with sharing their plans socially. This will allow both companies to utilize one another's proprietary software to expand sales opportunities as live events return and leisure travel surpasses pre-pandemic levels this year.

"Partnering with HotelPlanner is the perfect continuation for FEVO to realize our vision for the brand," says Ari Daie, FEVO Founder & CEO. "This partnership will help meet our goal of allowing consumers to share an end-to-end itinerary with friends and family, making it easier to experience life's moments together. Because everything is better when shared."

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, U.S. domestic travel & tourism sector's GDP contributions could reach nearly $2 trillion in 2022, a 6.2% increase from 2019. Importantly, consumer travel sentiment is rebounding strongly as well. According to Destination Analysts, about 87% of American travellers have at least one leisure trip planned in the next 12 months.

"We're thrilled to add FEVO to our affiliate partner network in the rapidly growing live event space," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "We love FEVO's social commerce business model. This partnership will amplify the social network effect to drive additional market share in live events for individual and group travellers and related hotel stays."

FEVO's mission is to disrupt the world of e-commerce, making every transaction on every site a social memorable occasion – where friends, family, fans and influencers shop brands and experiences they love together, all on one site.

In just four years, FEVO has grown to become the market leader in live events with 85% market share in major and minor sports leagues, NCAA, and a wide variety of the largest festivals. Working with more than 700 clients and major exclusive partners, FEVO has experienced massive revenue growth accelerating each year on path to nearly $1 billion of gross annual sales.

###

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveller hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com

About FEVO

FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun – and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers. For more information, visit http://www.fevo.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18584866.htm