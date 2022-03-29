KELIX bio enters into a binding commitment to acquire oncology portfolio from Vitane Pharma GmbH

Portfolio acquisition strengthens KELIX bio's commitment to causing a lasting impact on the under-served oncology segment in Africa and across Emerging Markets. Vitane Pharma GmbH ("Vitane") provides KELIX bio and its subsidiaries access to a broad portfolio of injectable cytotoxic drugs of relevance to the markets it intends to serve

KELIX bio, a unique pan-African biopharmaceutical platform, announced it has entered into a binding commitment to acquire 14 oncology injectable products from Vitane, a prominent broad-based life-science company based in Wolfratshausen, Germany. This portfolio acquisition, consisting of 30 SKUs, reinforces KELIX bio's commitment to causing a durable impact on the oncology segment across jurisdictions previously deprived of generic versions of highly effective and widely used cytotoxic drugs. The acquisition will provide KELIX bio with faster market access, particularly, into the more tightly regulated jurisdictions.

Urbanization, health literacy, aging populations, and lifestyle changes have contributed to an increase in both cancer incidence and patient presentation. According to WHO and GLOCAN, some 57% of all new cancer cases around the world occur in low-income countries. Access to oncology drugs remains largely constrained in a number of these markets because of price and availability.

"The Vitane portfolio is a range of high-quality products that are highly relevant to Africa and the Emerging Markets we serve. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Dr. Norbert Kübler, Managing Director at Vitane Pharma GmbH," said Hocine Sidi-Said, Chief Executive Officer at KELIX bio.

About KELIX bio: KELIX bio, is a specialty generic business focused on Emerging Markets that seeks to compete through innovation and cost leadership. Led by its co-founders, Hocine Sidi-Said, and Alhadi Alwazir, KELIX bio's mission is to develop and commercialize complex specialty products in jurisdictions historically deprived of access to such medications. Through its buy-and-build strategy, KELIX bio has manufacturing operations in India, Egypt, Morocco, and Malta and commercializes its products in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. KELIX bio's current investors include Development Partners International ("DPI"), the CDC Group, UK's publicly owned impact investor, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD").

About Vitane Pharma GmbH: Vitane was founded in 2007 in Wolfratshausen, Germany. Today Vitane and its affiliates employ over 1,000 employees and have operations in over 25 countries around the world. Vitane commercializes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and food supplements.

