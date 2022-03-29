Town of North Smithfield Joins the Rhode Island Purchasing Group by bidnet direct

The Town of North Smithfield announced it has joined bidnet direct's Rhode Island Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.

The Town of North Smithfield announced it has joined bidnet direct's Rhode Island Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. The Rhode Island Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Rhode Island to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. bidnet direct's Rhode Island Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across Rhode Island, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/nsmithfieldri.

The Town of North Smithfield joined the purchasing group in March, and will utilize the system to publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities. The Rhode Island Purchasing Group is a single, online location that manages sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies throughout Rhode Island the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.

"We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," says Cynthia DeJesus, Finance Director of Finance for the Town of North Smithfield. We hope the Rhode Island Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and it can help our vendors find more local opportunities, and allow electronic responses" she continued.

Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the Rhode Island Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Town of North Smithfield bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.

Vendors may register on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/nsmithfieldri. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local government agencies in Rhode Island looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rhode Island Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Town of North Smithfield:

North Smithfield has many amenities that you may be interested in: we have three schools, one high school, one middle school, one elementary school, two fire departments, one police department and several historical landmarks. The high school athletic complex has a lighted football field, with state of the art turf and outdoor track as well as a lighted outdoor basketball court. The town also has several parks and playgrounds, as well as handicap accessible playgrounds at the one elementary school.

Nestled among the business community are restaurants, dry cleaners, supermarkets, print shops, delis, pet stores, garden centers, video stores, karate studios, jewelry stores, computer services, professional services, hair salons, real estate agents, mortgage companies, dentists, doctors, chiropractors, liquor stores, gas stations, donut shops, florists and bakeries, as well as nationally known industries who call North Smithfield "home."

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/town_of_north_smithfield_joins_the_rhode_island_purchasing_group_by_bidnet_direct/prweb18580867.htm