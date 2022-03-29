Canela Media Expands Leadership Team with Two New Hires

Former BBC Global News & Estrella Media Executive Join Growing Digital Media Company

Canela Media, an industry-leading, minority-owned digital media technology company, today announced the appointment of two new executives who will help support the company's mission to serve the underrepresented Hispanic consumer, while bridging the gap to multicultural audiences for marketers.

Former Estrella Media executive Karsten Amlie joins Canela Media as its Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and General Counsel, with BBC Global News' former Global Head of Digital Advertising Operations, David Grossi, joining as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations. Both newly created positions will report directly to Canela Media's founder & CEO Isabel Rafferty.

Karsten Amlie, SVP, Content Distribution and General Counsel

Amlie, a licensed attorney, has achieved success over the course of his career in identifying and driving growth initiatives at the intersection of content, technology, brands, and connected consumer experiences. As SVP, Content Distribution and General Counsel, Amlie will be responsible for helping to navigate complex deal structures while serving as a trusted advisor in M&A transactions, rights acquisition, IP, product and brand launches.

"Karsten brings to Canela Media the perfect blend of entertainment and media industry insights with a legal and business development background," said Rafferty. "He is highly motivated to help marketers create and elevate authentic, culturally-relevant meaningful digital experiences for Hispanics and multicultural audiences. We are excited about the contributions Karsten will bring as a business growth leader, mentor, and coach to others."

Prior to joining Canela Media, Amlie was SVP, Content Distribution & Business Development at Estrella Media, Inc. He has also been running Affiliate Relations Advisors LLC, an independent advisory firm serving small to medium-sized content brands and networks, media companies, and digital platforms, for nearly 20 years as Founder, President, and Contracted Chief Growth Officer. Prior to that, he had stints as Director, Programming for Time Warner Cable, Contracted Attorney, Programming & High Speed Internet for Comcast Cable and held a variety of executive positions at Paxson Communications Corp from President, PAX Internet, to Associate General Counsel.

David Grossi, Senior Vice President (SVP) Commercial Operations

After 20 years abroad in the UK and France working in global roles scaling media businesses, sales and ad tech, as well as monetization strategy, the multinational expat has returned home to the USA. As Canela Media's Senior Vice President (SVP) Commercial Operations, Grossi will manage the company's day-to-day functions using guidance, supervision, and leadership related to operational procedures.

"David has a strong track record in commercial operational leadership and industry transformation," said Rafferty. "He brings to Canela Media significant experience in working with advertising and subscription technology, product management and content monetization strategies. We are lucky to attract top talent to join and help lead our company during this critical hiring and people development phase."

Previously, Grossi was Global Head of Digital Ad Operations at BBC Global News, leading deal fulfillment, inventory management and sales enablement across all territories. Prior to that, he served as VP Digital Business Operations at Discovery Networks International, where he was the operational leader for its OTT and advertising business across multiple markets, driving resource scale and cost efficiencies in the launch and running of consumer services. Previous roles there included VP Digital Sales & Development, and Director, Commercial Operations.

His career also includes stops in France and the US at Dailymotion, Havas Media and PlanetOut, Inc.

For additional information on Canela Media please visit: https://www.canelamedia.com/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

