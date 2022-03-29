Optic by Fosfor Named "Data Catalog Solution of the Year" in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced Optic by Fosfor – an enterprise data catalog product from Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, as winner of the "Data Catalog Solution of the Year" award.

Now in its third year, The Data Breakthrough Awards Program annually recognizes data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2000 nominations across the globe, which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the field of data science.

Optic offers a self-serve data catalog enabling enterprises to create a Data Fabric environment. With 50+ data connectors and 1-click smart onboarding, Optic offers industry-leading connectivity, and by optimizing the data estate reduces data discovery time by up to 80%, provides 2x faster turnaround time for business needs and helps organizations save 20% of their data cataloging spend.

"Optic's mission is to be an enterprise Data Fabric, enabling disparate personas in any organization find and use data faster, and better," said Satyakam Mohanty, Fosfor Chief Product Officer. "This award is testimony to Optic's breakthrough ability to help enterprises leverage a Data Fabric in use cases including microservice applications, real-time data analytics, data governance and security, hybrid- and multi-cloud-environment data democratization, and more."

"Optic, our Data Fabric enabler, complements other products of the Fosfor suite by helping to create a complete end-to-end data journey experience for individual personas. From data discovery to data consumption and everything in between, Optic provides data quality, lineage, and trustability—wrapped in a layer of data governance and security—while delivering real-time data analysis." said Sajid Rashiyani, Product Head, Optic by Fosfor.

"So many data assets are siloed. Data-driven organizations contend with voluminous data that ranges from structured to unstructured and is spread across a number of heterogeneous source systems. In order to obtain valuable insights from these large volumes of data, organizations need a unified platform," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Optic encourages enterprises in creating a modern data culture with democratized data and intelligent assets, with an integrated layer of governance, which leads to better workplace productivity. Congratulations to LTI on their product Optic by Fosfor winning ‘Data Catalog Solution of the Year.'"

As part of the Fosfor data-to-decisions product suite, Optic enables organizations to use trusted, governed data to make informed, data-driven decisions that can lead to process optimization and increased revenue opportunities.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

About Fosfor

The Fosfor Product Suite is the only end-to-end suite for optimizing all aspects of the data-to-decisions lifecycle. Fosfor helps you make better decisions, ensuring you have the right data in more hands in the fastest time possible. The Fosfor Product Suite is made up of Spectra, a comprehensive DataOps platform; Optic, a data fabric to facilitate data discovery-to-consumption journeys; Refract, a Data Science and MLOps platform; Aspect, a no-code unstructured data processing platform; and Lumin, an augmented analytics platform. Taken together, the Fosfor suite helps businesses discover the hidden value in their data. The Fosfor Data Products Unit is part of LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company with hundreds of clients and operations in 31 countries. For more information, visit fosfor.com.

