Industry and Educational Leaders Join IMS Global Learning Consortium Board

Leading edtech collaborative welcomes six new members to its board of directors
LAKE MARY, Fla. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
IMS Global Learning Consortium (IMS Global/IMS), the leading non-profit collaboration furthering an open and trusted educational technology ecosystem worldwide, announced new members joining its board of directors in 2022.
The new board members are Emily Bell Ed.D., chief information officer of Fulton County Schools; Barry Brahier, Ph.D., chief product officer at Infinite Campus; Nicole Englebert, vice president of higher education development at Oracle; Marc Nelson, vice president of product management at Savvas Learning Company; Serena Sacks-Mandel, US customer success leader-education at Microsoft; and Carrie Vail, senior director of product interoperability strategy at PowerSchool.
These leaders join more than a dozen education sector leaders representing IMS Global's more than 730 member organizations, including school districts and states, higher education institutions, suppliers, and non-profits. The board is charged with overseeing the IMS business and providing leadership on behalf of all the members.
"The IMS board represents a cross-section of K-12, higher ed, and industry leaders, dedicated to creating an innovative technology ecosystem of products and services that accelerates the progress of learners and educational institutions of all kinds," said Rob Abel, Ed.D., CEO of IMS Global. "Our board members contribute to the greater good by leading innovations that have shaped the current edtech ecosystem and are shaping better educational experiences that can power learner potential into the future."
The board also elected a new chairperson, Rick Johnson, vice president of product strategy at VitalSource, and a new vice-chair, Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure, currently serves as board secretary.
"I am honored to serve as the new IMS board chairperson alongside these extraordinary leaders," said Johnson. "I trust that our new board members will bring valuable and diverse perspectives to the table as we look to the future of edtech and how we may increase learner success around the world."
The current board comprises representatives from five K-12 districts, five higher education institutions, two industry associations, and eight suppliers.
About IMS Global Learning Consortium
IMS Global Learning Consortium is a non-profit partnership of leading educational institutions at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers that enable better digital teaching and learning through collaborative efforts to ensure an open, innovative, and trusted educational ecosystem. Together, we power learner potential. IMS hosts the annual Learning Impact conference and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. For more information, view our interactive Annual Report.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/industry_and_educational_leaders_join_ims_global_learning_consortium_board/prweb18583104.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.