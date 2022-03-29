Znode Leadership to Speak at B2B Online 2022 Bringing Ecommerce Expertise to a Larger Audience

Enterprise B2B ecommerce platform, Znode, is sponsoring B2B Online 2022 and will present in the "Technology Enabled Growth to Expand Your Business" track on day one of the conference. B2B Online is the world's leading ecommerce and digital marketing conference for manufacturers and distributors. The conference is scheduled for April 11-12, 2022 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.
MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Enterprise B2B ecommerce platform, Znode, is sponsoring B2B Online 2022 and will present in the "Technology Enabled Growth to Expand Your Business" track on day one of the conference. B2B Online is the world's leading ecommerce and digital marketing conference for manufacturers and distributors. The conference is scheduled for April 11-12, 2022 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.
B2B Online brings together 500+ B2B leaders to collaborate and explore new strategies for improving customer experience digitally. The two days of the conference will include 60 sessions and numerous networking opportunities for manufacturers and distributors.
Znode will bring ecommerce technology expertise to the conference. Znode CEO and Chief Product Officer, Rupesh Agrawal, and VP of Sales and Marketing, Tom Flierl, will present April 11, at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Agrawal and Flierl will discuss "All Commerce is E-Commerce. The Technology Necessary to Power Future Growth," explaining how companies must be able to leverage technology to manage all channels, all commerce, and innovate in order to thrive.
Agrawal says, "B2B Online 2022 is a great opportunity for B2B ecommerce and business leaders to connect and learn. We look forward to sharing insights and interacting with attendees."
Visit B2B Online 2022 to learn more and register. Ready to dive into more ecommerce? Discover the feature-rich, multi-store, and headless ecommerce platform at znode.com.
About B2B Online
B2B Online is where the top manufacturers and distributors meet, collaborate and learn about the newest innovative strategies to bring your customers the best online experience. Designed to build your business and your profit, we cut out the fluff and provide you with content from the companies who have and are reshaping their digital marketing strategy.
About Znode
Znode is a multi-channel, multi-store ecommerce platform developed to enable manufacturers and distributors centralized management of all ecommerce channels and business models including B2B, B2C, and B2B2X. Znode offers a rich set of native features to easily manage content, site search, product information, and catalogs. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode's native B2B functionality supports account-based pricing, account-based catalogs, and many more native B2B features. The platform is composable with over 1,200 APIs allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
