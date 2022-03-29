Wow Wow Classic Waffles Announces 2022 Partnerships To Support Feeding America®, The Largest Hunger Relief Organization In The U.S.

Waffle Brand Teams Up Again With Stewart-Haas Racing and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Motocross Factory Racing, And Adds Two New Sponsorships, Cannondale Factory Racing and Ashton Woon Racing, Further Expanding Commitment to End Hunger

Wow Wow Classic Waffles, a brand of individually packaged waffles baked with a unique dough-based recipe created by Marson Foods, today announces its 2022 lineup of sponsorships. Wow Wow Classic Waffles has inked four partnerships across different professional racing verticals to deepen the company's commitment to supporting and raising funds for Feeding America®. From the high-speed tracks of NASCAR and the thrill of motocross; to mountain biking and champion go-kart racing; the brand has assembled a best-in-class group of sponsorships to activate and support throughout 2022.

On April 24 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Stewart-Haas Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer will once again hit the track in the #41 Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang. Subsequent races for the car include June 5 at St. Louis WWTR, the September 4 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and October 16 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A proud supporter of the #41 car, Wow Wow Classic Waffles will build on its successful 2021 campaign to drive awareness for Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. On race day, fans are once again invited to join Wow Wow Waffles and Cole Custer and text HUNGER to 50555 to make a $5 donation to Feeding America.

New for 2022, Wow Wow Classic Waffles Wow Wow has broken into the enduro mountain bike scene by sponsoring Bryce Oxley, who is the manager and racer for the newly formed Cannondale Farm Enduro Race Team. Races include the April 5 Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, the July U.S. National Championships in Colorado, and the August Enduro World Series in Vermont, among other races throughout the 2022 season. The support of Wow Wow Classic Waffles extends to even the youngest racers out there. The brand has forged a new relationship with Ashton Woon, a nine-year-old go-karting prodigy and champion. Woon's Wow Wow Classic Waffles branded kart can be seen in races from coast-to-coast this year, including key events in the United States Pro Kart Series and SKUSA Pro Tour (Super Karts USA).

Wow Wow Classic Waffles will continue its sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team, which includes supercross and motocross riders Justin Barcia (#51) Michael Mosiman (#29) and Pierce Brown (#44). The branded uniforms and bikes can be found in the 450SX class and 250SX class on dates throughout the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule this year.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Feeding America in 2022, with both new and familiar faces from the past year," said Dave Marson, Founder, Marson Foods. "Collectively, we can make a real and lasting impact for Feeding America, both through the funds we raise and the awareness the racers and their teams bring as they travel the country. We look forward to cheering each of them on throughout the year!"

Over the next two years, Marson Foods will continue donating individually packaged Wow Wow Classic Waffles to Feeding America food banks across the country. This is in addition to a $1 million, multi-year gift made in 2020 that will help provide 10 million meals* to children and families facing hunger.

For more information about Wow Wow Classic Waffles, a Marson Foods brand, please visit marsonfoods.com/wowow or follow on Instagram.

MEAL CLAIM: *$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Marson Foods

Founded in January 2019 by Dave Marson, Marson Foods, is a premier manufacturer of delicious quality waffle products available to K-12 and Foodservice providers. Through a trusted network of brokers and distributors, Marson Foods services and delivers delicious waffle products to K-12 school districts across the country with two brands of waffles, Waffle Envy Artisan Belgian Liege Waffles and Wow Wow Classic Waffles. Individually wrapped and formulated to meet school requirements, they are an ideal solution to feed hungry students on the go, whether it's breakfast in the classroom or after school snacks. Baked in Carson City, Nevada with a unique dough-based recipe, the waffle products are elevating school menus as an enjoyable, authentic, and nutritious snack experience for the K-12 age groups. For more information, visit marsonfoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

