CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Georgia Department of Corrections to Provide Independent Verification and Validation Services

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Georgia Department of Corrections to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for its Offender Physical Healthcare Services Project.

CSG is providing IV&V services for the Department's implementation of a new healthcare delivery model, including moving from a paper-based health records system to an electronic health records (EHR) system. CSG performs ongoing assessments of major aspects of the project including the project schedule, requirements and design process and documents, implementation/cutover planning, and data migration.

"CSG is excited to support Georgia as it moves to a more flexible, transparent, and sustainable healthcare delivery model for its state correctional facilities," says Robin Dufresne, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "CSG's IV&V, HHS, and risk assessment expertise will help GDC achieve its goals for the EHR implementation."

CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

