NCPDP Foundation Announces FDB as its Inaugural Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor to Advance Research Priorities

Robert C. Katter, FDB President, to Serve as Patient Safety Chair for the Foundation's Newly Established National Advisory Council

The NCPDP Foundation today announced FDB (First Databank, Inc.) as its inaugural Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor. FDB's donation of $100,000 will support future research projects over the next two years that demonstrate and measure one or more existing or future NCPDP standards that align with the Foundation's strategic initiative to enhance patient safety. FDB President Robert C. ("Bob") Katter will serve as the NCPDP Foundation's National Advisory Council (NAC) Chair for Patient Safety.

The NCPDP Foundation's newly established NAC will focus its fundraising efforts in support of three research priorities: enhance patient safety; expand access to care; and expand the role and value of pharmacists. The NAC is composed of volunteer leaders who are committed to advancing NCPDP and its national initiatives. Members represent the highest levels of industry, philanthropy and non-governmental organizations and serve in an advisory rather than fiduciary role.

"We are honored that FDB has recognized the need to support future research projects that demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards that enhance patient safety. FDB is aligned with the NCPDP Foundation in working to enable healthcare providers to electronically access and share timely, accurate information to help prevent medication errors," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director, NCPDP Foundation.

Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP's President & CEO and NCPDP Foundation Board Member, stated, "We value the long-standing commitment of FDB to NCPDP − and now to the NCPDP Foundation. The donation provided by FDB will further our ability to expand on patient safety research projects, such as the CancelRx Projects, that support NCPDP in leading the industry in healthcare standards and solutions for the common good."

Since joining FDB in 2010, Bob Katter has played a central role in growing the company to become a proven leader in medication decision support.

"I am honored to serve as patient safety chair for the NCPDP Foundation's new National Advisory Council and for FDB to be part of the NCPDP Foundation's important research," said Katter. "FDB's decades-long collaboration with NCPDP has enabled us to more effectively deliver drug knowledge within the workflows of healthcare professionals throughout every segment of the industry. This new endeavor further supports our mission to enhance medication-related decisions and, ultimately, help eliminate medication errors and reduce adverse drug events."

About NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit fdbhealth.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ncpdp_foundation_announces_fdb_as_its_inaugural_patient_safety_founders_gift_donor_to_advance_research_priorities/prweb18581866.htm