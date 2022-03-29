DO WHAT YOU LIKE! A New Podcast of Positivity!

WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE HAPPY IN A JOB THAT YOU LOVE? LISTEN TO THE NEW PODCAST, DO WHAT YOU LIKE! AND LEARN FROM WOMEN AND MEN THAT ARE LOVING THEIR JOBS! GO TO http://www.dowhatyoulike.biz
The award-winning team of Tom Cavanaugh & Bob Telford are inspired by the pandemic-era phenomenon known as the Great Resignation and wanted to talk to people that were happy in their jobs. "They are people that are happy to get up in the morning and go to work because they love what they do!" says co-hosts, Cavanaugh & Telford.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, nearly 48 million people quit their jobs in 2021 with the trend continuing and another 4.3 million quitting their jobs in January of 2022. "I believe the two years Lockdown have made people re-evaluate their lives and has pushed people to quit their jobs and look for careers and workplaces that they are passionate about and inspired by!"
Telford came to Cavanaugh and said, "I think we should do a podcast and I think we should do it on something we talk about constantly and that is being happy in the careers we've chosen!" Together they dove in and looked for people they knew that were happy in their jobs and made life decisions to get there!
The first round of interviews include:
Morning Radio Host
Teacher of Judaism
Acting Coach
Diversity Expert
Chef
Yoga Instructor
Owner of an Herb Remedies Store
Teacher
Inspirational Speaker
Theatre Owner
Policeman
Teen Counselor
Artistic Director & Creative Directors of a National Developmental Theater Company
"So many people want to tell their stories and all the stories have been inspirational and moving!" Cavanaugh explains. Telford went on to explain, "I've noticed there is one common thread of all the interviews we have done so far and that at some point the person had to just be brave enough to say YES to their dream job!"
Cavanaugh explains, "Many listeners are excited to hear about the show and express that they want to see how the guests have succeeded at their job change and what were the setbacks and the difficulties to get to these 'happy jobs?', but they're totally surprised when I tell them that the guests so far have not expressed any hardships to getting there! That's another amazing aspect of all this!"
