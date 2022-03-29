ASL host Industry Leaders to Highlight Healthier Indoor Air at Gala Event attended by President Biden

The annual Ireland Funds National Gala, offered Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL) a great opportunity to convene a "summit" of industry leaders to build on their shared mission of Healthier Indoor Environments.

The ASL executive team, Dr. John McKeon (CEO), Dr. John Ryan (CSO) and Dave Morrissey (CIO) were joined by their partners, clients and friends from the American Cleaning Institute, ISSA/ The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), Vertilux, and Trane. Trane Technologies was represented by Rasha Hasaneen, who is executive director of the Center For Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES) where Dr John McKeon is a member of the board. Holly O'Driscoll - Founder & CEO at Ampersand Innovation and former Global Design Thinking Leader at P&G also attended.

ASL was delighted to convene this gathering of industry leaders to have an open dialogue about healthy indoor spaces and improving lives. The ASL Institute, a division of ASL, aims to identify and support key innovators to implement solutions that promote healthy indoor spaces by empowering people and delivering meaningful solutions and the gathering of like-minded industry leaders. This prestigious Washington DC gathering helped fulfil this goal.

"These high level events in Washington DC have laid the foundation stone for the ASL Institute" said Dr. McKeon. "This ‘Think Tank' is an independent international institute dedicated to research into issues relating to health and wellness in the built environment. It will address a broad range of issues from allergy labelling on products to material science in buildings. The Institute will provide data, analysis and recommendations to policymakers, researchers, manufacturers, trade and retail associations, media and the interested public."

"Our Vision is a world in which sources of ill health in the indoor environment are identified and not only understood, but adverse health outcomes are avoided and a healthy indoor environment is a reality for all," said Dr Ryan, head of Strategy at ASL. "Our round table discussion at this prestigious event, demonstrates that, the Institutes strategy of; facilitating dialogue, promoting transparency and driving accountability, so we can deliver authoritative information to global audiences, is very timely."

The Black Tie Gala Dinner, attended by the US President, was the capstone event of a very successful Trade Mission for ASL in the U.S. As part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, they attended a reception by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland with the Consulate General of Ireland to launch the US-Ireland Business Report 2022 as well as the Irish America Magazine's annual Business lunch, which honors the best and the brightest Irish-American leaders, representing some of the most innovative and influential companies in the world.

Key business meetings of the trade mission included that with lab partners SGS where a tour of their world class facilities marked an expansion of their existing partnership. Continuing and future collaboration with clients 3M in their global headquarters in Minneapolis and innovation workshops with Trane in North Carolina were just some of the many other events on the agenda, including a visit to the CPI Innovation Centre in Michigan that was facilitated by GBAC.

ASL also attended trade meetings and medical conferences on their trip. The multi-stakeholder nature of ASL's strategy means that building relationships with trade associations such as the National Association of Home Builders and with medical groups like the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology - AAAAI as well as key thought leaders such as the Global Biorisk Advisory Council and with EEBA are imperative to improving health and wellness for all in the built environment.

For press materials, interview quotes, and high-resolution photography for ASL and more information about the ASL Institute, please contact Allergy Standards.

ASL Wrap-up Videos can be found below



NAHB - https://vimeo.com/showcase/9322567

AAAAI - https://vimeo.com/showcase/9322554

ASL Vimeo Channel - https://vimeo.com/user91479610

About Allergy Standards

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).

http://www.allergystandards.com/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18576168.htm