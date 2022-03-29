The Living Urn, America's Leading Bio Urn, Launches a New Keepsake Line

The Living Urn's new innovative keepsake line will initially include attractive cremation jewelry, decorative wood urns, and small scattering urns.

Biolife, LLC, the developer of The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, and a market leading line of unique eco-friendly urns and memorials, is excited to announce the launch of its keepsake urn line. This new keepsake line initially includes attractive cremation jewelry, wood urns, and small scattering urns.

Mark Brewer, company President, commented, "We're excited to launch our proprietary keepsake line, providing families with more great options related to memorializing a loved one. This includes our initial customizable cremation pendant, decorative wood urns, and small scattering urns. We expect to offer many more attractive keepsake urn options over the coming few months, including additional cremation jewelry pieces and some highly unique handcrafted memorial items."

Brewer continues, "Similar to our core bio urn line, we're focused on providing keepsakes that are high quality, truly memorable, and unique. With this new line, we're offering families some attractive options – many will choose to get a keepsake in addition to a larger full-sized urn, or divide up a loved one's ashes into multiple keepsakes and create multiple memorials."

About Biolife, LLC

Based in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary water burial urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn, various handcrafted indoor urns, and its new keepsake line. The company is developing additional cremation urns and handcrafted keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_living_urn_americas_leading_bio_urn_launches_a_new_keepsake_line/prweb18585195.htm