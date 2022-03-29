Revieve® Welcomes Joseph Harwood to DEI Advisory Board

Award-winning beauty expert will enhance Revieve's focus on its diversity and inclusion efforts

Revieve®, a leading health, beauty and wellness personalized experience company, today announced the appointment of Joseph Harwood to its Advisory Board, expanding its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) platform capabilities, in cooperation with it's retail, brand, social media and ecommerce partners.

As a global DEI leader, digital media pioneer, award-winning beauty expert, and a member of the British Beauty Council, Harwood helps navigate the challenges consumers, beauty brands and retailers face, ensuring everyone can feel seen, heard, valued and championed.

As a member of the Revieve Advisory Board, Harwood will play an instrumental role in expanding Revieve's DEI programs, central to Revieve's structure and platform solutions. Together, Harwood and Revieve will work to remove barriers within the health, beauty and wellness industries, in addition to identifying and implementing equitable and inclusive solutions.

"As we continue to champion, change and promote values of inclusion–in cooperation with our retail, brand, social media and ecommerce partners–we must be challenged by both our colleagues and external voices. That is one of the core values of our board," said Dean DeBiase, Executive Chairman at Revieve. "Joseph represents impactful voices of the LGBTQ+ community, and will help us continue to identify DEI gaps and expand our leadership position in in the industries and constituents we serve."

"I have always been passionate about changing the beauty industry into a more diverse, happier, and inclusive community. Ever since the beginning of my professional career, I was certain that there were some biases and barriers within the beauty space that could be easily removed. I'm excited to be a member of Revieve's Advisory Board and take the beauty tech industry to the next level, bringing more impactful equity, diversity and inclusion. I believe a key goal, for the health, beauty and wellness industry, is to make every voice heard," said Joseph Harwood, diversity and inclusivity consultant, digital media pioneer, award-winning beauty expert.

About Revieve Advisory Board

The Revieve Advisory Board was established to further Revieve's mission of transforming how its retail, brand, social media and ecommerce partners engage, connect, and interact with consumers across all touchpoints. Made up of global industry leaders across retail, beauty, eCommerce, innovation, media, marketing, and technology, the board serves as a catalyst for innovation alongside Revieve's AI-driven platforms.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

