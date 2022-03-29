ShipperHQ Announces Shopware Partnership at Shoptalk 2022

The strategic partnership between ShipperHQ and Shopware fills a void in the US non-SaaS space.

ShipperHQ, the leading shipping experience management solution, announced its partnership with Shopware, the leading open commerce platform, at Shoptalk 2022. As a Shopware preferred partner, ShipperHQ will be a core offering available directly in the platform's control panel.

"There's an obvious gap in the US market when it comes to solutions in the non-SaaS space, and this partnership is designed to fill that void," said Karen Baker, CEO, and Founder of ShipperHQ. "Shopware's open commerce platform gives brands full control over their businesses, and bringing ShipperHQ to the platform gives them the power to control and optimize the checkout and shipping experiences they offer. Like ShipperHQ, Shopware is innovative, bold, and future-thinking, making them a natural fit as a partner."

Brands using Shopware will have seamless access to ShipperHQ's comprehensive suite of advanced shipping tools, providing them convenient delivery choices that help with both cost and convenience including in-store pick-up, same-day delivery, and increased transparency about delivery dates from top carriers. Merchants will also be able to automate and streamline shipping processes, packaging offices, and delivery fees with custom in-cart shipping rules. In addition to offering more control and visibility for consumers, Shopware merchants will now benefit from reduced friction in the checkout process and access to a team of shipping experts to guide long-term strategies and improvements.

"Shopware is built to give brands the necessary edge to stand out in today's highly competitive market conditions. Integrating ShipperHQ as a preferred partner is a huge differentiator, allowing the businesses we work with to easily offer a sophisticated, personalized shipping experience that accelerates conversion and sales," said Ben Marks, Director, Global Market Development, Shopware AG. "This partnership brings together two companies who believe in empowering merchants to deliver exactly what their customers need, without constraints."

In February, Shopware announced it had raised $100 million in growth capital from Carlyle and PayPal to drive international growth.

About ShipperHQ

ShipperHQ enables merchants to offer shipping convenience and transparency to their customers — and increase sales for their businesses. With customizable and accurate shipping rates and options for every buying scenario, ShipperHQ is the Amazon-style checkout experience that converts. ShipperHQ's platform is integrated with more live carriers and local delivery services than any other solution and serves thousands of merchants globally.

About Shopware

Shopware is a leading digital commerce system and used by some of the largest brands, retailers and manufacturers across B2C, D2C and B2B industries, including Philips, Jägermeister and Aston Martin. Shopware's open commerce platform gives customers the freedom to quickly and easily realize their growth potential - with greater flexibility to deal with complex challenges. Today, merchants all around the world rely on Shopware solutions - from start-ups to enterprises - generating a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of close to USD 20 billion in 2021.

From its headquarters in Schöppingen, Germany, Shopware employs 350 people and relies on a global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over 4,000 extensions and certified professional support. Through continuously high investments in research and development, Shopware is a leading driver of innovation in digital commerce.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18583759.htm