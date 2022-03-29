Rouxbe Joins Forces with Atlantis Dubai to Enhance the Resort's Culinary Training Program

The revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks

Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, has joined forces with Atlantis Dubai, the iconic entertainment resort located on the Palm Island in Dubai, to power its training program and take epicurean excellence to the next level. Atlantis culinarians across the property's 31 restaurants, bars and dining outlets will learn beginning and advanced classic French and Modern cooking, as well as plant-based culinary techniques through the Rouxbe platform.

Atlantis, Dubai is home to two world-class resorts: Atlantis, The Palm, and Atlantis, The Royal, set to open in Q4 of 2022. The destination features 53 restaurants and bars in total, including 13 celebrity chef restaurants by the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Nobu Matsuhisa, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres. While Atlantis Dubai is already world-renowned for its sumptuous and immersive dining experiences, Rouxbe will help raise the bar while ensuring consistency across all eateries.

Culinary Director of Atlantis Dubai, Chef Mathew Goodlet explains that, "Rouxbe transforms all this information about the fundamentals and the core of the culinary world into easily digestible sections. We selected Rouxbe as our culinary partner not only because it brings out exceptional technique from our colleagues, but this is easily one of the best tools to see our team grow and build on their skills as we continue to expand our culinary offering."

Rouxbe training for Atlantis Dubai will include culinary foundations and technique courses, lessons, and videos. The revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Courses will range from Knife Skills to Sauces, and with an increased emphasis on health, learners will also have access to plant-based courses, including Raw Gastronomy, Protein and Dairy Alternatives, Menu Development and more.

"As we continue to scale in the Middle East, we are excited that one of the premier resorts in the destination will be using our Culinary Level 1 and 2 as the primary source for back-of-house training for all cooks," said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. Over 300 learners and 30 administrators at Atlantis Dubai will have access to the program in 2022.

"With over 10,000 users in the Middle East, this latest partnership further solidifies Rouxbe as the premier culinary training resource in the UAE," continued Rubin. "We look forward to working with Atlantis Dubai in helping them expand their already impressive dining program for guests."

About Rouxbe

Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.

About Atlantis, The Palm

Located at the center of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of water park amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million liters of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling water slides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, Ronda Locatelli, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar and the award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach & Restaurant is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

