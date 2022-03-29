Cellnex Telecom Taps Alpha Wireless to Speed 5G to Market

Alpha Wireless Discreet, Multi-Band, Tri-Sector Antenna Solutions Deliver Outstanding Performance, Efficiency and Simplified Deployment

Alpha Wireless, a global leader in antenna solutions, today announced that neutral site operator Cellnex Telecom has deployed Alpha Wireless tri-sector canister antennas throughout Ireland to meet the demands of their customer network rollouts, reducing the time and expense of building out new mobile 4G/5G cell sites, while optimizing network coverage, capacity and performance.

Cellnex Ireland is the leading independent telecommunications infrastructure provider for mobile network operators, broadband providers, television and radio broadcasters, and emergency services in Ireland. With support from Alpha Wireless, Cellnex is deploying neutral host 4G/5G, multi-operator sites across Ireland to bring enhanced coverage and capacity to ‘dead zones' or ‘mobile black-spots' that have traditionally presented deployment challenges in both rural and suburban communities.

To simplify and speed up site rollout, Cellnex has deployed the Alpha Wireless AW3871 and AW3836 multi-band, tri-sector canister antennas. These integrated antenna solutions offer a slim profile and aesthetically pleasing design, facilitating the site permit process. Moreover, Alpha Wireless canister antennas are pre-assembled, cabled and ready to install, cutting deployment time in half, minimizing road closures and other disruptions, and reducing overall installation costs by roughly 50 percent.

With a compact and unobtrusive design, Alpha Wireless antennas can be mounted on poles and rooftops, or integrated with public works such as streetlights, bringing coverage and capacity closer to subscribers. Because tri-sector antennas support multiple bands in one canister, Cellnex can build sites with a smaller footprint yet offer shared space to various operators and even directly to municipalities to improve connectivity in their communities. This approach not only reduces capital expenditure for operators who have already invested heavily in new spectrum licenses and have the requirement to upgrade and densify their networks, but it's also appealing for greenfield deployments where new coverage is required.

"As Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructure, Cellnex values the design and performance of Alpha Wireless antennas, helping our customers to expand their networks quickly, simply and cost-efficiently," said Colin Cunningham, managing director, Cellnex Ireland. "The ability to streamline planning and deployment allows us to rapidly expand our portfolio of more than 1,850 sites in Ireland to meet the ever-increasing need for innovative, real-world connectivity solutions."

"Thanks to our patent-pending frequency-transparent dipole technology, Alpha Wireless is uniquely equipped to supply Cellnex with multi-band, tri-sector canister antennas in an exceptionally slim form factor without compromising quality of service," said Fergal Lawlor, chief executive officer, Alpha Wireless. "With their vast experience in building neutral telecom sites across Europe and our wireless expertise, Cellnex is helping accelerate the rollout of 5G across Ireland, enabling innovative new services to be delivered to market faster."

About Alpha Wireless

Alpha Wireless is a leader in antenna technologies helping mobile and fixed wireless service providers maximize coverage, capacity and cost-efficiency. With over 15 years' experience and more than 1.5 million antennas installed worldwide, Alpha Wireless is enabling a smooth evolution from 4G/LTE networks to 5G with a full range of innovative antenna solutions, including the broadest portfolio of 3.5 GHz solutions. We work closely with network operators, system integrators, infrastructure providers, neutral hosts, OEMs, utilities and municipalities to design solutions that overcome environmental and economic challenges while preserving the natural landscape. Based in Ireland with offices in Australia and the U.S., Alpha Wireless antenna solutions have been deployed in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.alphawireless.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cellnex_telecom_taps_alpha_wireless_to_speed_5g_to_market/prweb18584525.htm