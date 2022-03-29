RadSite's Eliot Siegel, MD, and Phil Patton, PhD, Celebrate 10-year Anniversary

RadSite,™ a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is proud to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of two of its key leaders: Eliot Siegel, MD, and Phil Patton PhD, CHP, DABR, DABSNM.

In 2012, Dr. Siegel and Dr. Patton were both hired to help lead RadSite and finalize the development of several accreditation programs for advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) pursuant to the Medicare Improvement for Patients and Provider Act of 2008 (MIPPA). Dr. Siegel serves as RadSite's Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of RadSite's Standards Committee. Dr. Patton serves as RadSite's Chief Physics Officer and oversees RadSite's physics standards and the technical assessment during the accreditation review process. Both are nationally recognized thought leaders in advanced diagnostic imaging.

"It has been and continues to be an honor to support RadSite's quality-based mission over the past decade," notes Dr. Siegel. "We have created a dynamic accreditation experience with feedback loops to improve imaging suppliers' workflows. RadSite continues to work closely with the standards committee with input from public and private payers to update and refine our standards, as clinical practice and information technology changes at a rapid pace as well as adopting to the major challenges associated with the pandemic." Dr. Siegel is an internationally recognized radiologist who serves as Professor and Vice Chair of research information systems at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, as well as chief of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for the VA Maryland Healthcare System.

"The RadSite accreditation review process provides an important opportunity to optimize the physics testing, assessment, and reporting process with over 1,000 ADI locations accredited by RadSite," adds Dr. Patton. "State requirements often vary from one jurisdiction to the next, and RadSite has established clear national standards to help ensure that imaging systems remain properly calibrated in a wide range of clinical settings." Dr. Patton also serves as President and CEO of LBT Radiation Physics Consulting, Ltd. He is a licensed medical physicist, a Diplomat of the American Board of Radiology, and a Diplomat of the American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine – among other accomplishments.

"Both Dr. Siegel and Dr. Patton are essential team members who support RadSite's accreditation mission and learning-based culture," notes Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and CEO. "They both provide strategic guidance and also can connect with applicants during the accreditation review process. They help explain RadSite's standards and related requirements with the ultimate goal of improving patient care."

RadSite's accreditation programs cover all ADI modalities including CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine (such as PET and SPECT) imaging exams. RadSite now offers five accreditation programs:

-Computed Tomography (CT) ADI, version 3.3

-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) ADI, version 3.3

-Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) ADI, version 3.3 (including SPECT and PET)

-Dental Cone Beam CT ADI, version 1.1

-Medical Cone Beam CT ADI, version 1.1

